Ukraine-Russia War update: Iranian drones continue to invade Ukraine

By Hayley Boyd
 5 days ago

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including the launch of more Iranian drones and a letter from U.S. Congress in support of Ukraine. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here . View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here.

