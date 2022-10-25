Ukraine-Russia War update: Iranian drones continue to invade Ukraine
Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including the launch of more Iranian drones and a letter from U.S. Congress in support of Ukraine. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here . View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here.More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine War coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
