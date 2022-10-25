Effective: 2022-10-30 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The St. Johns River above Lake Harney at Geneva is in Moderate Flood Stage and is forecast to continue a slow decline through Moderate Flood Stage into next week. Interests along the river will continue to see moderate flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of homes in low lying areas becomes more significant. Many secondary roads are impassable, limiting access to homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 9.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Sunday was 9.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue a slow decline through next week. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.8 Sun 8 am 9.7 9.6 9.5 9.4 9.3

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO