ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 9

Joseph Blair
5d ago

he's coming to say he did all the work to get them here something onondaga county has been working on for 3 years . without federal help .

Reply
14
Tigre de Mojanda
5d ago

Like students need another day to not attend classes. Obviously the OnLine Option is not available ? Really, Brandøn could have filled up The Dome, right ? Brandön, Gov Kate, Senator Schumer, yada yada yada ..... all the Favorites in One Place to demonstrate how Welcome the Top Democratic Socialist's are and how incredibly SAFE the City of Syracuse really is !Oh ? By INVITATION ONLY ?Ohh, okay.

Reply(1)
10
Po'ed Ottaviano
5d ago

If course the liberal OCC would do so, just to see this walking mannequin bumble his way around, shaking invisible hands. The education system is the problem here, trying to groom kids/teens and young adults to believe in socialism.

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

FBI charges Syracuse man who wore bear hood in U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 attacks

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who wore a hood with bear-like ears into the U.S. Capitol was charged Thursday in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. Macsen Rutledge, 41, was captured on surveillance cameras around 2:52 p.m. walking into the Capitol’s upper House door entrance passing by a magnetometer, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

CBA boys soccer crowned Section III Class A champions

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Christian Brothers Academy boys soccer team shutout New Hartford Saturday 3-0 on Saturday to win the Section III Class A championship. CBA was led by Connor Morgia who netted two goals on the day. Sravan Kodali added the other goal for the Brothers. Christian...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
localsyr.com

Champions Birthdays: October 30, 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The NewsChannel 9 team is wishing our Sunday, October 30, 2022 Champion a very happy birthday!. If you’d like to be on the Champions billboard, email your picture to champions@localsyr.com at least two weeks before your birthday.
SYRACUSE, NY
wrvo.org

Early voting begins Saturday in New York

Early voting kicks off this weekend and runs through November 6. Polls in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oswego and Onondaga counties open at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Onondaga County Board of Elections is preparing for high voter turnout as early voting begins for the 2022 midterm elections. “We'll be prepared for...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Goodyear Blimp in Syracuse skies Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve gotten reports of the Goodyear Blimp in Central New York later Thursday and again Friday morning. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about the Goodyear Blimp.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Guidelines voters should follow in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Voting is set to begin on October 29 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at different locations around Onondaga County. Commissioners are informing voters of the following guidelines:. Masking inside polling places is not required. No voter should wear attire with a candidate’s...
WIBX 950

Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State

Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Attorney General James Announces Settlement in Medicaid Fraud Investigation of Central New York Doctor

Ahmad Mehdi, M.D. Agrees to Pay $568,750 to Medicaid Program. New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that her office, in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, has reached a settlement with Ahmad M. Mehdi, M.D. and Ahmad M. Mehdi, M.D., P.C. This settlement resolves an investigation involving Medicaid overpayments for “up-coded” medical services, as well as Medicaid payments for smoking cessation counseling that were not sufficiently documented. “Up-coding” is the improper practice of claiming reimbursement for enhanced and more lucrative procedures than were in fact performed. As part of a joint settlement, Mehdi has agreed to reimburse $260,000 to the state Medicaid program and to pay a penalty amount of $308,750. In the companion civil settlement agreement with the U.S. Attorney, Mehdi will pay $331,250 to the federal government to settle up-coding and smoking cessation claims, and certain claims arising under the Controlled Substances Act.
TULLY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

John S. Parsons: Father and son

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of...
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego Hospital to pay over $98,000 for improper Medicare and Medicaid billing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $98,694.36 will be paid by Oswego Hospital for wrongly billing Medicare and Medicaid mental healthcare services. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Oswego Hospital has violated the following False Claims Act by: Improperly billing Medicare and Medicaid for outpatient mental healthcare services that were rendered by an unsupervised LMSW Improperly billing […]
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Herkimer BOCES Cosmetology Salon, open to community members for service

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES Cosmetology Program, runs a clinic that allows their students to gain real-life experience by practicing with local community members. “It gets us ready to take other clients when we graduate and get our jobs. It gives us the experience we really need,” Little Falls...
HERKIMER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy