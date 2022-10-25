Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 78-Year-Old Located
--- Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say is missing and in danger. 78-year-old James Langwell was last seen walking away from an area near 31st and Sheridan at 7 Friday morning. Police he was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans And he has medical conditions that put him at risk.
News On 6
Broken Arrow Police Identify 2 Adults From Murder-Suicide Investigation
Broken Arrow Police have confirmed the identities of the two adults that were killed from Thursday’s murder-suicide investigation. The two adults have been identified as Brian and Brittany Nelson, according to police. Police said neighbors first called 911 about a house fire near West Houston Street and South Elm...
News On 6
3 Stabbed At Sapulpa House Party, Authorities Investigating
Sapulpa Police are investigating after three people were stabbed during a private Halloween party early Sunday morning in Sapulpa. According to Sapulpa police, three men were taken to the hospital after some kind of altercation ended with a stabbing. Police said the incident happened at around 4 a.m. at a...
News On 6
Investigators Seek Information In 2017 Unsolved Murder Of Greg Loving
This weekend marks five years since Greg Loving was burned to death in his car in Mayes County. Chief Investigator Wayne Stinnett said there are people out there that know something and either believe authorities already have that information or are reluctant to come forward. He said any little piece...
News On 6
BAPD: Deaths Of 8 People In Burned Home Investigated As Homicide
Eight people have died in connection to a large house fire in Broken Arrow on Thursday, police said. Police have not confirmed the identities of the victims at this time but said a family of eight, including six children, live in the home. The victims were found inside a house...
News On 6
2 Arrested Following Burglary At AT&T Store In Tulsa
Two men have been arrested in connection to a burglary that happened Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to police. Tulsa Police said they responded to the scene at around 7:50 a.m. at an AT&T store near 71st and Mingo after the alarm went off. Officers said when they arrived they...
News On 6
Man Accused Of Tulsa County Murder, Arrested In Texas
A man accused of shooting and killing a Tulsa woman in 2021 was arrested in Texas on Friday. Wichita Falls Police say Jakyree Butler was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder warrant out of Tulsa County. Butler is accused of shooting 22-year-old Shermiya Breed last November, while she was driving her car. The warrant for Butler's arrest was issued last month.
News On 6
Chaplain Discusses Mental Toll On First Responders After Broken Arrow Murder/Suicide
The victims of a murder-suicide in Broken Arrow were between one and 13 years old according to police. Investigators believe the mom and dad killed their six young children and then killed themselves. Broken Arrow police and fire Chaplain Scott Keele said he spent Thursday night and Friday comforting their first responders and wants to put mental health at the forefront. Keele said for many this event brings up memories of the Bever murders in 2015.
News On 6
Broken Arrow Family Shows Support To First Responders
TULSA, Okla. - People in Broken Arrow are stepping up to show kindness to the community as many grieve the loss of six children in what police are investigating as a murder/suicide. Michelle Everette and her 8-year-old son placed "BA Loves You" signs outside of the Public Safety Complex and...
News On 6
Neighbors, Landlord Struggling To Process Broken Arrow Murder/Suicide
Neighbors in the area say they are devastated. Many said this family was quiet and didn't interact with neighbors much, most said that something like this is just hard to process. Traci Tresler has lived in the neighborhood for two years. She didn't know the family personally, but a few of their kids would sometimes play with her kids.
News On 6
Tulsa Doctor Reminds People To Be Aware Of Stroke Signs During World Stroke Day
Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, and a Tulsa doctor said knowing the signs can save lives. Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. Every 3.5 minutes, someone dies of a stroke. Tulsa neurologist Dr. Andre Fredieu told News...
News On 6
McAlester Faces Off Against Sapulpa
In district 5a-3, McAlester and Sapulpa were third and fourth in the standings entering Friday night. The final, 28 to 27 Sapulpa wins.
News On 6
Bristow Takes On Holland Hall
In district 3a-4, Bristow faced off against Holland Hall. The final, 28-3 Holland Hall wins. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6
Coweta Takes Down Del City In Overtime, 18-17
The Coweta Tigers battled to the end and came away with an overtime victory over Del City on Friday night, 18-17. The top ranked Tigers are 9-0 to finish the season. Their next game will be in the playoffs. Del City falls to 7-2 on the season. They face Durant...
News On 6
Tulsa Tech Game Of The Week: Jenks Hosts Broken Arrow
JENKS, Okla. - This is week six of district football and Jenks is hosting Broken Arrow on Friday, in our Tulsa Tech Game of the Week. News On 6's Dan Hawk was live at Allan Trimble Stadium and had more on the matchup.
News On 6
The Call Up: Jenks vs Broken Arrow, OU Back In Action, & Oklahoma State Takes On Kansas State
Another week of high school football kicks off in just a few hours including a big rivalry game in our Tulsa Tech game of the week. Jonathan Huskey joined us at 4 to break down all of the action.
News On 6
Booker T. Washington Battles Sand Springs
In 6a-2, Booker T. Washington hosted Sand Springs in the battle for third place in the district. The final, 41-14 Booker T. wins.
News On 6
Kendra Horn Speaks To Voters At FAM ‘Warrior Up To Vote’ Event
In just under two weeks, Oklahomans will decide who will fill the Senate seat being vacated by Jim Inhofe after almost 30 years. Democrat Kendra Horn will face Republican Markwayne Mullin at the polls on November 8th. It's been a busy week on the campaign trail for both candidates. Markwayne...
Comments / 0