The victims of a murder-suicide in Broken Arrow were between one and 13 years old according to police. Investigators believe the mom and dad killed their six young children and then killed themselves. Broken Arrow police and fire Chaplain Scott Keele said he spent Thursday night and Friday comforting their first responders and wants to put mental health at the forefront. Keele said for many this event brings up memories of the Bever murders in 2015.

2 DAYS AGO