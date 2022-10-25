ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee County, OK

News On 6

Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 78-Year-Old Located

--- Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say is missing and in danger. 78-year-old James Langwell was last seen walking away from an area near 31st and Sheridan at 7 Friday morning. Police he was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans And he has medical conditions that put him at risk.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Broken Arrow Police Identify 2 Adults From Murder-Suicide Investigation

Broken Arrow Police have confirmed the identities of the two adults that were killed from Thursday’s murder-suicide investigation. The two adults have been identified as Brian and Brittany Nelson, according to police. Police said neighbors first called 911 about a house fire near West Houston Street and South Elm...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

3 Stabbed At Sapulpa House Party, Authorities Investigating

Sapulpa Police are investigating after three people were stabbed during a private Halloween party early Sunday morning in Sapulpa. According to Sapulpa police, three men were taken to the hospital after some kind of altercation ended with a stabbing. Police said the incident happened at around 4 a.m. at a...
SAPULPA, OK
News On 6

2 Arrested Following Burglary At AT&T Store In Tulsa

Two men have been arrested in connection to a burglary that happened Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to police. Tulsa Police said they responded to the scene at around 7:50 a.m. at an AT&T store near 71st and Mingo after the alarm went off. Officers said when they arrived they...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Accused Of Tulsa County Murder, Arrested In Texas

A man accused of shooting and killing a Tulsa woman in 2021 was arrested in Texas on Friday. Wichita Falls Police say Jakyree Butler was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder warrant out of Tulsa County. Butler is accused of shooting 22-year-old Shermiya Breed last November, while she was driving her car. The warrant for Butler's arrest was issued last month.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Chaplain Discusses Mental Toll On First Responders After Broken Arrow Murder/Suicide

The victims of a murder-suicide in Broken Arrow were between one and 13 years old according to police. Investigators believe the mom and dad killed their six young children and then killed themselves. Broken Arrow police and fire Chaplain Scott Keele said he spent Thursday night and Friday comforting their first responders and wants to put mental health at the forefront. Keele said for many this event brings up memories of the Bever murders in 2015.
News On 6

Broken Arrow Family Shows Support To First Responders

TULSA, Okla. - People in Broken Arrow are stepping up to show kindness to the community as many grieve the loss of six children in what police are investigating as a murder/suicide. Michelle Everette and her 8-year-old son placed "BA Loves You" signs outside of the Public Safety Complex and...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Neighbors, Landlord Struggling To Process Broken Arrow Murder/Suicide

Neighbors in the area say they are devastated. Many said this family was quiet and didn't interact with neighbors much, most said that something like this is just hard to process. Traci Tresler has lived in the neighborhood for two years. She didn't know the family personally, but a few of their kids would sometimes play with her kids.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Bristow Takes On Holland Hall

In district 3a-4, Bristow faced off against Holland Hall. The final, 28-3 Holland Hall wins. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
BRISTOW, OK
News On 6

Coweta Takes Down Del City In Overtime, 18-17

The Coweta Tigers battled to the end and came away with an overtime victory over Del City on Friday night, 18-17. The top ranked Tigers are 9-0 to finish the season. Their next game will be in the playoffs. Del City falls to 7-2 on the season. They face Durant...
DEL CITY, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Tech Game Of The Week: Jenks Hosts Broken Arrow

JENKS, Okla. - This is week six of district football and Jenks is hosting Broken Arrow on Friday, in our Tulsa Tech Game of the Week. News On 6's Dan Hawk was live at Allan Trimble Stadium and had more on the matchup.
JENKS, OK
News On 6

Kendra Horn Speaks To Voters At FAM ‘Warrior Up To Vote’ Event

In just under two weeks, Oklahomans will decide who will fill the Senate seat being vacated by Jim Inhofe after almost 30 years. Democrat Kendra Horn will face Republican Markwayne Mullin at the polls on November 8th. It's been a busy week on the campaign trail for both candidates. Markwayne...
OKLAHOMA STATE

