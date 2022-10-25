ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

TOM PURCELL: Halloween is still for kids, isn't it?

It’s a question worth asking in these nutty times: How old is too old to trick-or-treat? On the question-and-answer website Quora, some people ask if the age of 12 is a good time to hang up the ghost costumes. That sounds about right to me. My mother would have...
TheDailyBeast

Twitter, Under Musk, to Start Charging Verified Users Monthly Fees: Report

How much do you value a blue check-mark? Would you pay $4.99 to remain a verified Twitter user? How about $19.99? That’s the price being weighed in a new plan being hashed out at new platform owner Elon Musk’s request, according to a Sunday night report from tech outlet The Verge. The option to go Twitter Blue already formally exists, with a $4.99 monthly plan in place that allows users to unlock additional features; the revamped, more expensive version must be delivered by next Monday, with the team behind it being told they’ll be fired otherwise, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Verge, which also obtained internal correspondence to that effect. The outlet’s report follows a report by tech newsletter Platformer, published hours earlier, that Twitter was “strongly considering” implementing a forcible pay-to-play verification feature. About an hour after Platformer went to press, Musk tweeted, seemingly in reference to an unrelated subject: “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”Read it at The Verge

