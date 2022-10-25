Read full article on original website
Related
'People have an opinion on everything': Paddy McGuinness explains how he deals with extensive internet trolling... sharing that the key is to 'not buy into it'
He returned to screens this week with the new series of Top Gear. And chatting on the comeback of the show, Paddy McGuinness also opened up about how he deals with extensive online trolling while being in the public eye. Sharing that 'people have an opinion on everything', the 49-year-old...
Albany Herald
Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, tweets conspiracy theory about attack on Paul Pelosi
Elon Musk on Sunday gave credence to a fringe conspiracy theory about the violent attack on Paul Pelosi. The new Twitter owner tweeted a link to an article full of baseless claims about Pelosi. The article was posted on a website that purports to be a news outlet.
Albany Herald
TOM PURCELL: Halloween is still for kids, isn't it?
It’s a question worth asking in these nutty times: How old is too old to trick-or-treat? On the question-and-answer website Quora, some people ask if the age of 12 is a good time to hang up the ghost costumes. That sounds about right to me. My mother would have...
Twitter, Under Musk, to Start Charging Verified Users Monthly Fees: Report
How much do you value a blue check-mark? Would you pay $4.99 to remain a verified Twitter user? How about $19.99? That’s the price being weighed in a new plan being hashed out at new platform owner Elon Musk’s request, according to a Sunday night report from tech outlet The Verge. The option to go Twitter Blue already formally exists, with a $4.99 monthly plan in place that allows users to unlock additional features; the revamped, more expensive version must be delivered by next Monday, with the team behind it being told they’ll be fired otherwise, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Verge, which also obtained internal correspondence to that effect. The outlet’s report follows a report by tech newsletter Platformer, published hours earlier, that Twitter was “strongly considering” implementing a forcible pay-to-play verification feature. About an hour after Platformer went to press, Musk tweeted, seemingly in reference to an unrelated subject: “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”Read it at The Verge
Albany Herald
‘An Amish Sin’ Star Dylan Ratzlaff Hopes Viewers Find Inspiration in Harrowing Tale
Told she must marry the man who sexually abused her as a child, Amish teen Rachel Albrecht (Dylan Ratzlaff) faces a desperate choice in An Amish Sin: Stay and live in misery and fear or run away and take her chances far from the only home she knows. In this...
Comments / 0