Aspen Ideas: Climate Returns to Miami Beach in Spring 2023; Leaders from Around the World to Focus on Climate Solutions

As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
Longtime Fort Lauderdale restaurant Canyon launches brunch for the first time everBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Love Miami's Carbone? Then check out Major Food Group's new restaurant ContessaBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
This Egg-Shaped Landmark in Florida is Part of an Iconic NeighborhoodL. CaneMiami, FL
A Meet and Greet with Rex Hausmann and Gabriel DelgadoNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
communitynewspapers.com
Etra Fine Art’s Miami Art Week Exhibition – Opens Sun 11/27
As a continuation of last year’s exhibition “Water-Ether”, Etra Fine Art (located in Miami’s Little River Art District) will present, “Biosphere-Noosphere” during Miami Art Week that coincides with the return of Art Basel Miami Beach 2022. Guests can deepen their understanding of Vladimir Vernadsky’s revolutionary theory through paintings, sculptures, poems, writings, music, and mixed media. The Opening Reception will take place on Sunday, November 27th from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Etra Fine Art, 6942 NE 4th. Ave. Miami, Fl 33138.
communitynewspapers.com
First Fellow to visit, Marisol Sánchez-Best, connects with Miami’s diverse cultural leaders
Continuing its efforts toward greater diversity and equity in performing arts careers, the Arsht Center (@arshtcenter) is participating in a newly launched BIPOC Executive Leadership in the Arts Program as part of Live Arts Center of North America (LACNA). This first-of-its-kind program helps to recognize and support the myriad qualified BIPOC arts professionals who are viable candidates for senior positions and strengthen their capacities to lead large cultural organizations into the future.
communitynewspapers.com
Grant Miller visits Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Event, Sand In My Shoes
Grant Miller visits Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Event, Sand In My Shoes. This year the are honoring Manny Medina for all the amazing things he has done for Miami.
communitynewspapers.com
Feliu gears up campaign for South Miami Mayor
Former South Miami Mayor Horace Feliuis ready to lead The City of Pleasant Living once. again. His mayoral campaign is in full swing, and “the people’s mayor” has announced his ambitious plans for a fourth term. South Miami’s mayoral election will take place for the first time on Tuesday November 8, 2022, along with the general election. Vot- ers will be going to their precincts instead of City Hall.
communitynewspapers.com
Doral Non-profit Donates $35,000 to FIU’s First-Generation Scholarship Program
With the support of Doral Mayor and Council, the Parks & Police 4 Kids (PP4k) Foundation has donated $35,000 to Florida International University (FIU) for their First-Generation Scholarship Program. City leadership, board members and FIU President, Dr. Ken A. Jessell united for a special presentation to commemorate the partnership in the Doral Council Chambers on October 26th.
communitynewspapers.com
Comcast Boosting Speeds for Miami Xfinity Internet Customers
Xfinity customers in Miami will be enjoying faster Internet, thanks to a speed bump from Comcast. The country’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing South Florida customers with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference, and more, all at the same time.
communitynewspapers.com
FIU Law trial team achieves national ranking
For the first time, the FIU Law Trial Team is nationally ranked. On the strength of its state and national regional championships last spring, FIU Law is now ranked among the nation’s Top 20 law school trial teams, tied for 19th. Students on the trail team learn how to...
communitynewspapers.com
VOTE YES #210 FOR TEACHERS & SCHOOL SAFETY
Four years ago we urged voters to vote in favor of a referendum to increase teacher pay and pay for placing a police officer at every school in Miami-Dade. That funding expires every four years and now we must vote YES ON #210 to renew this commitment to education. Florida...
