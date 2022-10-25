Aspen Ideas: Climate Returns to Miami Beach in Spring 2023; Leaders from Around the World to Focus on Climate Solutions

Former South Miami Mayor Horace Feliuis ready to lead The City of Pleasant Living once. again. His mayoral campaign is in full swing, and “the people’s mayor” has announced his ambitious plans for a fourth term. South Miami’s mayoral election will take place for the first time on Tuesday November 8, 2022, along with the general election. Vot- ers will be going to their precincts instead of City Hall.

SOUTH MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO