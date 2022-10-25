Good morning, and happy Sunday! It's been a while since we've sent you one of these newsletters — 161 days, to be exact, but who's counting? — so we figured it was high time to revive this thing. And what better day to bring something back from the dead than the day before Halloween? I don't know about you, but this is my favorite time of year. There's just so much to love: The color of the leaves, the crisp air and a month-long excuse to enjoy a few horror movies with friends before we're inundated with that Mariah Carey song. In fact, watching scary movies with my roommates is pretty much all I've done with my free time over these last few weeks, and I owe most of that viewing pleasure to our incredible public library system (shout out to the Richmond branch!) The SFGATE staff is also quite partial to a good spooky story, so I've collected 13 frightful features from the last year and change (along with a couple of ' Things-To-Do'-type articles) to hopefully get you in the spirit.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO