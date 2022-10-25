Read full article on original website
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumor about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, just days after Musk's purchase of Twitter fueled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech. Musk's tweet,...
Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk ‘Fully-Formed Piece of S–t’ After Spreading Paul Pelosi Conspiracy
Just days into Elon Musk’s Twitter reign and things are already heating up on the “hellscape” as Jimmy Kimmel called Musk a “fully-formed piece of shit” after the Chief Twit pushed a conspiracy theory about the assault on Paul Pelosi. Soon after the incident at...
Republicans blame 'both sides' for political violence after Paul Pelosi attack
Several Republicans on Sunday tempered their denunciations of an attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), casting blame for political violence on "both sides" of the aisle. While many GOP politicians have condemned the attack, former president Donald Trump has so far remained silent. Paul...
Frenzied internet history gives window into Pelosi assault suspect David DePape
The internet history of the man accused of assaulting Paul Pelosi in his San Francisco home shows an obsession with far-right media and conspiracy theories ranging from the Great Reset to QAnon.
