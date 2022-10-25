Read full article on original website
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Iggy Pop – “Frenzy”
Last week, Iggy Pop announced he’d recently signed with producer Andrew Watt’s Atlantic Records imprint Gold Tooth Records. “I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” Pop said in a statement at the time. “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a great day.” Pop’s first project with Watt? Well, there’s a new solo album in the works — the follow-up to 2019’s Free. Now, Pop is sharing a new song from said project called “Frenzy.”
Stereogum
Stream Hammered Hulls’ Excellent Debut Album Careening
Rock-band chemistry is such a strange, mysterious force. You can’t just put a bunch of musicians into a room together and expect magic to happen, even if those musicians come from the same community. Every once in a while, though, a bunch of people who have been in tons of different bands come together and just speak the same language. That’s what’s going on with Washington, DC’s Hammered Hulls — technically a new band even though its musicians probably have something like a combined century of experience.
Stereogum
Watch Jin From BTS Join Coldplay On First Performance Of Their New Song “The Astronaut”
Last night, Coldplay performed in Argentina at Buenos Aires’ River Plate stadium, where they were joined by Jin from BTS. Together, the group debuted a live performance of “The Astronaut,” Jin’s new solo single, which was co-written by Coldplay. Friday’s sold-out show came shortly after “The Astronaut” dropped on streaming services. Meanwhile, the show was broadcast live in more than 3,500 movie theaters in more than 80 countries.
Stereogum
SZA – “Shirt”
SZA has finally released “Shirt,” a single that she first teased on Instagram in early 2021; that snippet ended up going viral with an accompanying dance on TikTok, and SZA preformed the track for the first time in a livestream later that year. The track was also teased in the music video for SZA’s last proper single, “Good Days,” a song that came out nearly two years ago.
Stereogum
Hear Beach Boys’ Previously Unreleased “Carry Me Home” From New Sail On Sailor – 1972 Box Set
Come December, the Beach Boys will release a new box set titled Sail On Sailor — 1972 produced by Mark Linett and Alan Boyd and featuring music from 1972’s Carl And The Passions – “So Tough” and 1973’s Holland. Both albums will be remastered, and the collection includes the Mount Vernon And Fairway (A Fairy Tale) EP, plus a previously unreleased concert recorded at New York City’s Carnegie Hall on Thanksgiving 1972. Ahead of the box set’s release, you can hear an unreleased track called “Carry Me Home,” which was recorded in 1972 during the Holland album sessions.
Stereogum
Dolly Parton Wants To Reunite Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant & Jimmy Page On Her Forthcoming Rock Album
Next month, Dolly Parton will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame — something she initially pushed back against because she felt she hadn’t yet made a great rock record. Well, the Rock Hall still went ahead with the nom, and since her February nomination Parton has confirmed that she will officially make a rock record (Steve Albini even offered to produce it at one point). Now, in a new interview with Pollstar, Parton is laying out some hopes, dreams, and concrete plans around said album. One of those hopes is to reunite Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant on it.
Stereogum
Stream King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s New Album Changes
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have been enjoying a prolific October even by their own robust standards, and we at Stereogum have been celebrating right along with them via a cover story, a guide to the band’s best songs, and signed vinyl giveaway. The Melbourne band, one of...
Stereogum
Frank Ocean Launches Homer Radio: “What Plays Around Our Office After Hours”
Frank Ocean has launched a new radio show called Homer Radio. It’ll air on Apple Music Thursdays at 10PM ET. (Related: What does this mean for Blonded Radio?) In an email announcement, Frank Ocean describes Homer Radio as “a one hour window into what plays around our office after hours.”
Stereogum
Watch Tyler, The Creator Voice Jesus In Big Mouth Season 6
The sixth season of the raunchy animated series Big Mouth is out today on Netflix, and Tyler, The Creator has a role. Specifically, he plays Jesus, who shows up to assure a young man that it’s alright to dance with a girl without leaving room for Christ himself. “I didn’t even make that rule up!” he exclaims. “These white people made that up ’cause they couldn’t dance. They wanted everybody to suffer.” Watch a clip of Tyler’s appearance below.
Stereogum
Watch The Damned’s Original Lineup Reunite For The First Time In Over 30 Years
Back in the fall of 2020, the Damned announced a reunion tour with their original lineup for the first time in over thirty years. That tour was delayed due to the pandemic, but over the weekend that initial lineup — made up of Dave Vanian, Rat Scabies, Captain Sensible and Brian James — were finally able to play together live once again. The setlist was drawn from the two albums that crew recorded together, 1977’s Damned Damned Damned and Music For Pleasure. Watch some video below.
Stereogum
Hear John Mellencamp’s Previously Unreleased ’80s Cut “Smart Guys” From New Scarecrow Reissue
John Mellencamp has released the previously unheard song “Smart Guys” ahead of the forthcoming reissue of his classic 1985 album, Scarecrow, which arrives November 4. “Smart Guys” follows the previously shared “Carolina Shag.”. The reissued album is set arrive in four different formats: Super Deluxe...
Stereogum
Stream Westside Gunn’s New Album 10, Feat. Black Star, Run The Jewels, A$AP Rocky, Many More
First off: It’s not called Hitler Wears Hermes 10. Thank fucking god. Buffalo rap overlord and Griselda leader Westside Gunn has been releasing mixtapes in his unfortunately titled series for a decade, and he promised that it was finally over last year. But WSG decided that he wanted to end the series on a round number, and he has now done that. You can tell that WSG originally intended to keep that title going; on the intro and outro of the new tape 10 DJ Drama bellows the word “Hitler” twice. But cooler heads prevailed. Especially at this point, nobody needs another rap album with that guy’s name in its title.
Stereogum
Watch Kelly Clarkson Do Justice To Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”
Chris Cornell had one of rock’s most inimitable voices, yet people try and fail to cover Soundgarden songs all the time. But if anyone is up for the challenge, it’s Kelly Clarkson. In her latest Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the pop star-turned-talk show host sings “Black Hole Sun.” Maybe her performance lacks a certain Cornell-specific grit, but she nails the high notes, and her band really rocks out rather than sanitize the arrangement. Won’tcha come watch their performance below?
Stereogum
Watch Alvvays Cover “La Grange” In Costume As ZZ Top
Alvvays are currently on tour in support of their excellent new album Blue Rev, and on Saturday night they stopped in Los Angeles for a show at the Wiltern Theatre. They got in the Halloween spirit by dressing up as ZZ Top, and they even covered “La Grange” as a way to pay tribute to the rockers. Check out some clips from the show below.
Stereogum
IDK – “Monsieur Dior”
IDK is currently on tour with Pusha T promoting this year’s collaborative album with Kaytranada, Simple. Over the summer, the Maryland rapper shared a dual release: “W13 (Free Slime/Drive).” Today, IDK is back with another new one: “Monsieur Dior,” which also has a music video featuring IDK headed to homecoming at Howard University and Dior’s Paris show. The clip also pays tribute to the late MF DOOM.
Stereogum
Sub Pop & Adam McKay’s The Eleventh Hour: Songs For Climate Justice Has New Moby, Cloud Nothings, Deerhoof, & More
Adam McKay, the former SNL writer who made his name directing the riotous Will Ferrell comedies Anchorman and Talladega Nights, has long since pivoted into topical prestige fare like The Big Short, Vice, and last year’s Don’t Look Up. The latter film was a parable about the need to take climate change seriously, a campaign that McKay is continuing to wage via a new compilation album released today through Sub Pop.
Stereogum
Watch Bob Dylan Pay Tribute To Jerry Lee Lewis With “I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye” Cover
Bob Dylan paid tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis while playing at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England last night. Covering “I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye,” Dylan introduced the song by telling the audience, “I don’t know how many of you know, but Jerry Lee’s gone. We’re gonna play this song, one of his. Jerry Lee will live forever – we all know that.” “I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye” was originally written by Don Robertson and covered by Lewis on his 1970 Sun Records album A Taste Of Country.
Stereogum
Pulp Announce 2023 Reunion Tour
They’re back, baby! Pulp, arguably the greatest band of the whole ’90s Britpop wave, first got together in 1978, and they broke up in 2002, after the release of the bucolic stunner We Love Life. In 2011, Pulp got back together, playing festivals around the world and releasing a grand total of one newish song, a 2012 version of their 2000 demo “After You.” That reunion lasted until 2013, and then Pulp went their separate ways again. As of right now, Pulp’s final performance was on The Jonathan Ross Show early in 2013. That’s about to change. Next year, Pulp will play their first shows in a decade.
Stereogum
Bin Reaper 3: Old Testament
The Detroit rapper and Artist To Watch BabyTron emerged as part of the scam-rap wave but has carved out his own weird little lane. Locking into variations on the same deadpan flow, the ShittyBoyz member rides rippling, booming Michigan production, spitting boasts, jokes, and narratives from a quirky perspective all his own. He might have you cracking up or gasping in awe several times over the course of a track.
