Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
1 critical after being found shot at gas station in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after he was found shot at a gas station in northeast Columbus Sunday morning. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the victim was found shot at the Sheetz gas station, located at 1485 North Cassady Avenue. A call about the shooting was received around 4 a.m.
Man injured after four people shot at near northeast Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting overnight Sunday at a gas station in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say that at 3:50 a.m., four men between the ages of 18 and 21 were in a vehicle driving near a Sheetz’s store and gas station at […]
1 hurt in large fire at north Columbus apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a large fire at an apartment complex in north Columbus early Sunday. The fire happened in the 5800 block of Place De La Concorde Street West around 3:20 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire. The...
Man charged with felonious assault after allegedly beating 6-month-old daughter
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Gahanna man was arrested Saturday and is being charged with felonious assault after allegedly beating and strangling his 6-month-old child earlier this week, according to court records. Officers from the Columbus Division of Police were sent to the 1900 block of Grasmere Avenue in north...
Hilliard family says Halloween lawn decorations were stolen, breaking 5-year-old son’s heart
HILLIARD, Ohio — To some, this might seem like a sensationalized story. But, it’s not. It might seem like a story about Halloween decorations. It’s not. “He was devastated,” Travis Scott said. It’s about a 5-year-old boy named Logan. “It’s insensitive and sad and pathetic,”...
2 suspects arrested, charged with murder in shooting near east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two suspects have been arrested for the shooting death of a man near an east Columbus bar last week. Police were called to the Platform Lounge Saturday night for a reported shooting. Officers found 40-year-old Jeffrey Chandler with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead about...
Police: Teen brings loaded handgun to south Columbus high school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is wanted after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun to a south Columbus high school Monday. According to police, the suspect left South High School on the 1100 block of Ann Street and then returned at approximately 1:55 p.m., when he was stopped and searched by […]
Child with life-threatening injuries after East Side crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A child suffered life-threatening injuries early Thursday in a two-car crash on the East Side. A child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is in critical condition after a two-car crash near the intersection of Noe Bixby Road and East Livingston Avenue about 6 a.m. The status of the drivers […]
Art group repainting Linden, turning sides of buildings into murals
COLUMBUS, Ohio — If you drive down Cleveland Avenue, something out of the ordinary might catch your eye. Bright colors mixed with patterns flow together creating a mural. The organization Linden Murals of Empowerment turned the side of a building into a beautiful work of art. Joel Cross is...
Woman shot while driving, two children unharmed in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was shot in her car while driving then checked herself into a hospital early Wednesday morning. According to Columbus police the woman was driving along East 17th Avenue in the South Linden area, between Cleveland Avenue and Joyce Avenue, when she heard a single gunshot. A bullet then came […]
Man dead, Dublin officer hurt in wrong-way crash on I-70 near downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was killed and a Dublin police officer was injured in a wrong-way crash involving two vehicles near downtown Columbus early Friday morning, police told 10TV. At approximately 1:40 a.m., the officer was driving west on Interstate 70 near the off ramp to Central Avenue....
Ohio teacher placed on leave after concerning video with 15-year-old
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville teacher and athletic coach was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday after a video featuring him talking with a female claiming to be underage circulated among students. School officials at Westerville Central High School are investigating Justin Christoff after the video’s contents raised concerns among district leadership, spokesperson Greg […]
Chillicothe parts ways with parking enforcement officer after arrest
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe parking enforcement officer is off the job after being arrested for the violent assault of an ex-girlfriend. Gerald Logan, 55, was arrested for domestic violence in August of this year after the mother of his child reported to police that she had been hospitalized following a violent attack.
Ex-boyfriend rams and chases woman’s car on Columbus roads, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police arrested a man after they said he attacked his ex-girlfriend outside a Franklinton pizza shop, then chased her on city roads. Haikiem Graham, 37, was taken into custody on Tuesday and faces a charge of felonious assault with a weapon or ordinance. The offense ties back to an Oct. 14 […]
Linden activist says work to end violence must continue following latest shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Linden is a community that has been known as an area with a lot of crime. That’s why Ralph Carter and other community members work extensively to change that narrative. "The main goal is that we suppress as much violence as we can in the...
66-year-old resident charged in stabbing of married couple at Powell assisted living facility
POWELL, Ohio — A 66-year-old resident at an assisted living facility in Powell is charged with felonious assault after a stabbing on Wednesday morning that left a man and woman injured, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to Abbington of Powell Assisted Living on Bradford...
Man charged with felonious assault in alleged stabbing in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man turned himself in Wednesday for the stabbing of another man in north Columbus earlier this week, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police say 34-year-old Najah Ahmed Mohamed turned himself into a Clinton Township Police Officer for assaulting a 39-year-old man. Mohamed was...
1 dead in fiery Hilltop crash involving stolen vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole in the Hilltop neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue after the driver of a stolen Hyundai Elantra ran a red light at the intersection, attempting to turn southbound on Georgesville Road, according to police.
Columbus youth influencer falls victim to teen car thieves
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chanel Jack is one of many victims to car theft at the hands of teens. Franklin County Sheriffs Office said that there have been 42% more juvenile crime reports than at same time in 2021. FCSO said crimes have frequently involved groups of 2-3 teens. Chanel...
Half of driving deaths on Halloween in 2021 were caused by drunk drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's Halloween weekend, which means trick or treating, candy, costumes and parties may be on your mind. But what about drunk driving? Halloween is actually one of the worst holidays for drinking and driving. Laura Cruea lost her son in 2010, three weeks into his senior...
