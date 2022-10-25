ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL Inactives Week 8: Will Ezekiel Elliott, Deebo Samuel, and James Conner play?

With some intriguing fantasy football options questionable, the Week 8 NFL inactives list is one to watch. With both the NFL and fantasy seasons reaching a crucial point, fans and fantasy managers alike will be keenly looking out to see who is ruled in and out this week. Note that...
Eagles vs. Steelers DFS Lineup: Why George Pickens, Kenneth Gainwell, and the Eagles D/ST Are Bargains

If you’re playing a Philadelphia Eagles vs. Pittsburgh Steelers DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 8, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
When Is the NFL Trade Deadline? Date and Latest News

The NFL rolls into the eighth week of action as the league reaches the midway point of the 2022 season. While the Week 8 games have yet to kick off, franchises around the country also have their eyes on another date. The NFL trade deadline is just five days away. With plenty of rumors swirling, let’s look at what and when the trade deadline is.
Panthers vs. Falcons Week 8 Preview and Prediction

In the video above, Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons matchup in Week 8. Is Carolina’s shocking Week 7 victory a sign that this team really can be competitive in 2022? Are the Falcons to be taken seriously as playoff contenders?. And,...
ATLANTA, GA
2023 NFL Draft Prospects Watch Week 9: Olu Fashanu and Ventrell Miller Have Big Game Opportunities To Boost Their Stock

As the college football season careens towards a far-too-soon conclusion, it’s becoming clear who the top 2023 NFL Draft prospects to watch each week are. However, each week we try and bring some new names to the table, whether that be emerging names at big programs or under-the-radar prospects from smaller schools. Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects should you be watching for in college football Week 9?
GEORGIA STATE
ECU vs. BYU FanDuel DFS Picks: Holton Ahlers, C.J. Johnson Are Must-Start Players

MVP (1.5x points): Holton Ahlers, QB, ECU ($15,000) BYU’s passing defense is horrendous right now, and it hasn’t seemed to get any better with the attention to detail coming from head coach Kalani Sitake. He’s essentially acting as the defensive coordinator starting this week, so the jury is still out on any rapid improvements they can make.
PROVO, UT
NFL Referee Assignments Week 8: Refs Assigned for Each NFL Game This Week

The NFL referee assignments for Week 8 have been revealed, including who will be in charge of the standalone prime time and London games. Let’s take a look at which NFL refs are in charge of all 14 Week 8 games on Sunday and Monday before examining the tendencies of the three crews calling the standalone games this week.
Jaguars vs. Broncos DFS Lineup: Will London Be Kind to Melvin Gordon III, Latavius Murray, or Trevor Lawrence?

If you’re playing a London-style Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos DFS lineup for Sunday in Week 8, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
DENVER, CO
2023 NFL Draft Shrine Bowl Prospect Roundup: Bo Nix Adjusting His Perception

We’re at the stage of the 2022 season where most 2023 NFL Draft prospects have already shown who they are. But that doesn’t mean we don’t learn new things about prospects each Saturday. Shrine Bowl Director Eric Galko is back this week, with a watchful eye on familiar and unfamiliar developments through the prospect lens.
TENNESSEE STATE

