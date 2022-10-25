Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Watch Moldy Peaches Reunite For The First Time In 11 Years At Meet Me In The Bathroom Doc Premiere
The first band you meet in the film version of Meet Me In The Bathroom is the Moldy Peaches. The anti-folk duo were tight with the Strokes, for whom they opened some important early shows, and Adam Green’s narration introduces us to both Karen O and Julian Casablancas. So at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of the documentary — adapted from Lizzy Goodman’s book about the post-Y2K New York rock scene — it made sense for the Peaches to reunite for a rare performance. At the Fonda Theatre, Green and Kimya Dawson took the stage together for the first time in 11 years. Below, watch them sing “Anyone Else But You,” their song that became a late-breaking hit after its inclusion in Juno.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Dolly Parton Wants To Reunite Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant & Jimmy Page On Her Forthcoming Rock Album
Next month, Dolly Parton will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame — something she initially pushed back against because she felt she hadn’t yet made a great rock record. Well, the Rock Hall still went ahead with the nom, and since her February nomination Parton has confirmed that she will officially make a rock record (Steve Albini even offered to produce it at one point). Now, in a new interview with Pollstar, Parton is laying out some hopes, dreams, and concrete plans around said album. One of those hopes is to reunite Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page and Robert Plant on it.
Stereogum
SZA – “Shirt”
SZA has finally released “Shirt,” a single that she first teased on Instagram in early 2021; that snippet ended up going viral with an accompanying dance on TikTok, and SZA preformed the track for the first time in a livestream later that year. The track was also teased in the music video for SZA’s last proper single, “Good Days,” a song that came out nearly two years ago.
Stereogum
Hear Beach Boys’ Previously Unreleased “Carry Me Home” From New Sail On Sailor – 1972 Box Set
Come December, the Beach Boys will release a new box set titled Sail On Sailor — 1972 produced by Mark Linett and Alan Boyd and featuring music from 1972’s Carl And The Passions – “So Tough” and 1973’s Holland. Both albums will be remastered, and the collection includes the Mount Vernon And Fairway (A Fairy Tale) EP, plus a previously unreleased concert recorded at New York City’s Carnegie Hall on Thanksgiving 1972. Ahead of the box set’s release, you can hear an unreleased track called “Carry Me Home,” which was recorded in 1972 during the Holland album sessions.
Stereogum
Rihanna – “Lift Me Up”
The Rihannasance is upon us. Almost seven years after her most recent album ANTI, more than five since she was a regular fixture on the pop charts, and well over two since her last appearance on a song (PartyNextDoor’s “Believe It,” a song released before COVID-19 was declared a pandemic), pop star-turned-fashion mogul Rihanna is shifting into music mode again.
Stereogum
Pulp Announce 2023 Reunion Tour
They’re back, baby! Pulp, arguably the greatest band of the whole ’90s Britpop wave, first got together in 1978, and they broke up in 2002, after the release of the bucolic stunner We Love Life. In 2011, Pulp got back together, playing festivals around the world and releasing a grand total of one newish song, a 2012 version of their 2000 demo “After You.” That reunion lasted until 2013, and then Pulp went their separate ways again. As of right now, Pulp’s final performance was on The Jonathan Ross Show early in 2013. That’s about to change. Next year, Pulp will play their first shows in a decade.
Stereogum
Stream King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s New Album Changes
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have been enjoying a prolific October even by their own robust standards, and we at Stereogum have been celebrating right along with them via a cover story, a guide to the band’s best songs, and signed vinyl giveaway. The Melbourne band, one of...
Stereogum
Watch Jin From BTS Join Coldplay On First Performance Of Their New Song “The Astronaut”
Last night, Coldplay performed in Argentina at Buenos Aires’ River Plate stadium, where they were joined by Jin from BTS. Together, the group debuted a live performance of “The Astronaut,” Jin’s new solo single, which was co-written by Coldplay. Friday’s sold-out show came shortly after “The Astronaut” dropped on streaming services. Meanwhile, the show was broadcast live in more than 3,500 movie theaters in more than 80 countries.
Stereogum
Watch Kelly Clarkson Do Justice To Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”
Chris Cornell had one of rock’s most inimitable voices, yet people try and fail to cover Soundgarden songs all the time. But if anyone is up for the challenge, it’s Kelly Clarkson. In her latest Kellyoke segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the pop star-turned-talk show host sings “Black Hole Sun.” Maybe her performance lacks a certain Cornell-specific grit, but she nails the high notes, and her band really rocks out rather than sanitize the arrangement. Won’tcha come watch their performance below?
Stereogum
Watch The Damned’s Original Lineup Reunite For The First Time In Over 30 Years
Back in the fall of 2020, the Damned announced a reunion tour with their original lineup for the first time in over thirty years. That tour was delayed due to the pandemic, but over the weekend that initial lineup — made up of Dave Vanian, Rat Scabies, Captain Sensible and Brian James — were finally able to play together live once again. The setlist was drawn from the two albums that crew recorded together, 1977’s Damned Damned Damned and Music For Pleasure. Watch some video below.
Stereogum
Watch Bob Dylan Pay Tribute To Jerry Lee Lewis With “I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye” Cover
Bob Dylan paid tribute to the late Jerry Lee Lewis while playing at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England last night. Covering “I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye,” Dylan introduced the song by telling the audience, “I don’t know how many of you know, but Jerry Lee’s gone. We’re gonna play this song, one of his. Jerry Lee will live forever – we all know that.” “I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye” was originally written by Don Robertson and covered by Lewis on his 1970 Sun Records album A Taste Of Country.
‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2 Episodes List, Release Dates, and Synopsis
'The White Lotus: Sicily' Season 2 finally hit HBO, but viewers want more already so take a look at the upcoming episodes and what we know so far.
Stereogum
Sub Pop & Adam McKay’s The Eleventh Hour: Songs For Climate Justice Has New Moby, Cloud Nothings, Deerhoof, & More
Adam McKay, the former SNL writer who made his name directing the riotous Will Ferrell comedies Anchorman and Talladega Nights, has long since pivoted into topical prestige fare like The Big Short, Vice, and last year’s Don’t Look Up. The latter film was a parable about the need to take climate change seriously, a campaign that McKay is continuing to wage via a new compilation album released today through Sub Pop.
Stereogum
Bruce Springsteen – “Don’t Play That Song” (Ben E. King Cover)
In a couple weeks, Bruce Springsteen is releasing a soul covers album, Only The Strong Survive. So far, the Boss has shared his renditions of Frank Wilson’s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)” and the Commodores’ “Nightshift.” Today, he’s back with one final single, “Don’t Play That Song (You Lied),” which was originally written by Ahmet Ertegun and Betty Nelson. It was first recorded in 1962 by Nelson’s husband, soul singer Ben E. King, and it was also memorably covered by Aretha Franklin. Watch a video for Springsteen’s version below.
Stereogum
Here’s Ariana Grande Playing Multiple Characters In A Best In Show Recreation
Happy (almost) Halloween! Ariana Grande has won this year’s costume contest by dressing up as a bunch of characters from the 2000 cult classic mockumentary Best In Show. Teaming up with her onetime Victorious costar Elizabeth Gillies, Grande plays Jennifer Coolidge’s trophy wife character Sherri Ann Cabot, Linda Kash’s Fay Berman, and Eugene Levy’s Gerry Fleck. Meanwhile, Gillies imitates the characters played by Jane Lynch, Catherine O’Hara, and Larry Miller.
Stereogum
Dreams And Nightmares
One of the most indelible videos that entered my Twitter timeline in 2021 was of Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill bunny hopping on a tennis court. Meek, whose debut album Dreams And Nightmares turns 10 this Sunday, was dancing because he lost a bet to his billionaire friend Michael Rubin. This was far from the image of Meek that hip-hop culture had when he first came to the game.
Stereogum
Stream Westside Gunn’s New Album 10, Feat. Black Star, Run The Jewels, A$AP Rocky, Many More
First off: It’s not called Hitler Wears Hermes 10. Thank fucking god. Buffalo rap overlord and Griselda leader Westside Gunn has been releasing mixtapes in his unfortunately titled series for a decade, and he promised that it was finally over last year. But WSG decided that he wanted to end the series on a round number, and he has now done that. You can tell that WSG originally intended to keep that title going; on the intro and outro of the new tape 10 DJ Drama bellows the word “Hitler” twice. But cooler heads prevailed. Especially at this point, nobody needs another rap album with that guy’s name in its title.
Stereogum
Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Wolf” Video Starring Britt Lower From Severance
Yeah Yeah Yeahs have shared a riveting new video for their Cool It Down single “Wolf.” Directed by Allie Avital, “Wolf” features Severance standout Britt Lower playing a seemingly domesticated woman becoming increasingly feral after leaving her sterile surroundings for the woods. The clip also stars Will Brill from The OA.
Stereogum
Stream Let’s Eat Grandma’s Score For Netflix Series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself
Let’s Eat Grandma are getting into the soundtrack game. The British synthpop duo have just followed up April’s excellent Two Ribbons with the original score for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, the new Netflix series that also has Róisín Murphy making her acting debut. The show’s synopsis reads, “Caught between two warring clans, the son of a notorious witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his place in the world — and his powers.” According to executive producer and director Colm McCarthy, his moodboard playlist for the series began with Let’s Eat Grandma, and he reached out to recruit them early in the casting process.
Comments / 0