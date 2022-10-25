Read full article on original website
Independent Florida Alligator
Swimmer sisters continue their family’s athletic legacy in the Swamp
From diving in the hot tub as kids to competing in Olympic-sized pools as student athletes, the Bates sisters are bonded by their love for swimming. Talia Bates, a 21-year-old UF sustainability senior and her younger sister, 19-year-old UF journalism sophomore Georgia Bates, are both on the university’s swim team — continuing their family’s legacy as UF athletes. Their parents, former UF linebacker James Bates and former UF swimmer Tina Bates, both competed for the Gators from 1992-1996.
UF responds to antisemitic message after Florida-Georgia game
An antisemitic message was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, after the Georgia-Florida game Saturday. It was in reference to the recent antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Ye made antisemitic remarks repeatedly blaming “Jewish media” and “Jewish Zionist” for multiple...
Bulldogs prove resilient, defeat Gators in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fl — Half red, half teal. TIAA Bank Field sat nearly half full, the color of its seats exposed, as the Georgia Bulldogs controlled possession and burned away the final minutes of game time. Fourteen straight Georgia points dissolved all hope that the Florida Gators were going to...
No. 14 Gators defeat Arkansas in five sets, sweep weekend
The wake-up call the Florida Gators asked for Sunday did not show up until the afternoon’s second set. After a sluggish start where Arkansas owned the opening frame, No.14 Florida (18-4, 10-2 SEC) outlasted the Razorbacks (14-7, 5-6 SEC) in five sets (20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 15-7). The Gators had three players record double-digit kills, with senior outside hitter Marina Markova leading the group with 17. Junior outside hitter Sofia Victoria tied her season-high with 16 and sophomore outside hitter Merritt Beason tallied 12.
