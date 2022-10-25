Read full article on original website
Los Angeles man arrested for allegedly breaking into an Arcadia bank
ARCADIA, Calif. – A 34-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary for allegedly breaking into a bank in Arcadia, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to Chase Bank, 60 E. Huntington Drive, at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday regarding a report of glass being broken at the location and spotted a man inside the bank, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
Man fatally shot at bus stop in Los Angeles area
LOS ANGELES – A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
UK man arrested in connection with Beverly Hills shooting
BEVERLY HILLS – A 20-year-old from the United Kingdom was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting another person in Beverly Hills. Max Alexander Whitehead was located in Santa Ana Thursday morning and placed under arrest for attempted murder in connection with the August shooting, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.
Woman found dead in Woodland Hills, suspect in custody
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about...
Authorities ID man killed in Hancock Park crash
LOS ANGELES – Authorities identified the man who died in a traffic crash in Hancock Park. The crash was reported about 11:35 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Rossmore Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Ruben Gonzalez, 30, of Los Angeles died at the scene,...
Woman injured in crash that killed two others drops lawsuit against driver’s estate
LOS ANGELES – A woman who was injured when her vehicle was struck by a Lamborghini that crashed and caught fire near the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area in Encino in 2019, killing the driver and his girlfriend, has dropped her suit against the estate of the late driver. Lawyers...
Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
Man fatally shot in Long Beach alley
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find the gunman who killed a man in a Long Beach alley. The crime occurred about 12:10 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Seventh Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Curtis Ray Yarbrough,...
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car while running across a street in Long Beach died several hours later at a hospital, police said Friday. The man was injured about 6:25 p.m. Thursday at Pacific Coast Highway and Channel Drive, near Bellflower Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Pasadena officer’s fatal shooting of suspect complied with policy
PASADENA, Calif. – A Pasadena police officer who fatally shot a Black man running from a 2020 traffic stop — prompting months of protests — acted within department policy, according to the results of an internal investigation released Friday. The report from the department’s Use of Force...
Man killed in traffic crash in Chatsworth
CHATSWORTH, Calif. – A traffic crash in Chatsworth Friday left a man dead and three other people injured, one critically. The crash was reported about 8:15 a.m. near Sesnon Boulevard and Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
Metro A Line in Long Beach, Compton to be interrupted for maintenance work
LOS ANGELES – Metro Friday announced A Line (Blue) rail services will be interrupted over the weekend for system maintenance work. Service between the Wardlow Station in Long Beach and the Del Amo Station in Compton will be suspended from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday to perform the work, according to a statement released by Metro.
Covina shooting leaves two dead, two injured
COVINA, Calif. – Four men were shot in an unincorporated area near Covina shortly after midnight. Deputies are investigating the shooting that left two males dead and two others hospitalized in unknown condition, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The shooting unfolded just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at...
One killed, at least two injured on southland freeway
BELLFLOWER, Calif. – A person was killed and at least two other people were injured during a traffic crash Saturday morning on the Artesia (91) Freeway in Bellflower, authorities said. Paramedics dispatched at 3:17 a.m. to the eastbound freeway at the Bellflower Boulevard offramp rushed at least two people...
Southland gas prices continue to drop
LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 24th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 3.5 cents to $5.644. The average price has dropped 85 cents over the past 24 days, including 2.6 cents...
Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen accused of punching community activist at mayoral campaign event
Long Beach District 2 Councilwoman Cindy Allen is being accused of punching a blogger during a mayoral campaign event for Rex Richardson earlier today. The social media account Love You Long Beach posted video from the scene showing paramedics tending to someone at the event. Allen is a former Long...
Compton College to Host Weekly Certified Farmers’ Market
Members of local communities are invited to a weekly Certified Farmers’ Market at Compton College in partnership with Sustainable Economic Enterprises of Los Angeles (SEE-LA). The grand opening of this farmers’ market will take place on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. The market will feature popular programs including the...
