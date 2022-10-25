Read full article on original website
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Register By Nov. 6 For Nov. 10-11 Food
LA Cares, our local food pantry is having its monthly food distribution on Nov. 10 and 11. Call 505-661-8015 to register before Sunday, Nov. 6. Distribution is held on the second Friday of the month and the preceding Thursday. So, this month it will be on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5:30-7:00 pm, and Friday, Nov. 11 from 10:30 am to noon, at Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church on North Road. Be sure to call NOW to register: 505-661-8015.
losalamosreporter.com
MainStreet Announces Street Closures For Friday During Trick-Or-Treat
Oppie and Groves getting into the Halloween spirit in time for Friday’s Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet event in downtown Los Alamos. Courtesy/MainStreet. Los Alamos MainStreet would like to alert the community to a road closure 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 as part of the annual Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet event. Due...
losalamosreporter.com
Local Artist Richard Swenson Donates Lobo Sculpture To UNM-Los Alamos
Richard Swenson’s incredible Lobo hanging outside the Learning Resource Center (Building 7) on the UNM-Los Alamos campus. Photo by Sarah Jimenez/UNM-LA UNM-LA Los Alamos – The University of New Mexico– Los Alamos (UNM-LA) is pleased to announce a donation of artwork to the university’s permanent collection. The donation called “Lobo”, is an original piece by one of Los Alamos’ favorite local artists, Richard Swenson, demonstrating his continued generosity.
losalamosreporter.com
Community Invited To Free Halloween Dance Party Sunday, Oct. 30 Hosted By Ballroom Etc.
The community is invited to a FREE Halloween dance party at Fuller Lodge on Sunday October 30 from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. hosted by Ballroom etc. Please come to dance or just to watch your friends, neighbors and colleagueswaltz, swing, foxtrot, rhumba, tango, etc. to recorded music selected by Scott Bordenet. What could be spookier than that?
losalamosreporter.com
Jazz Project To Host ‘Black Box Jazz Club’ Thursday & Friday, Nov. 3 & 4 At LAHS
The event transforms the LAHS Black Box Theater into a Jazz Club and features eight student jazz ensembles from Los Alamos and Santa Fe. Both nights will feature sets from the “LAHS Jazz Band Two” & the incredible “Quemazón Combo”. Thursday’s show will also feature the “Potrillo”, “Capulin”, & “Guaje” Combos, and on Friday night, the “Atalaya”, “Pajarito”, & “Rendija” Combos will perform.
losalamosreporter.com
It’s Not Too Late To Get Your Pumpkins At The LA School Choirs Pumpkin Patch
It’s not too late to get your pumpkins at the Los Alamos School Choirs Annual Pumpkin Patch where there are still many great pumpkins of various sizes and types available. They are open from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The pumpkin patch is at 885 Trinity Trinity Drive (the Canyon Complex). Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
losalamosreporter.com
Bathtub Row Releases Special Fall Harvest Beers With Local Connections
Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op brewers are brewing special fall beers. Courtesy photo. Beer, good beer anyway, is an aesthetic. New brewers David and Adam are brewing delicious beer right here in Los Alamos, each telling a unique story through community collaborations, local ingredients, and stories of people, past and present.
losalamosreporter.com
Make Your Own Fused Glass Sugar Skull At Little Studio On The Mesa
Sugar skulls are the latest pre-cut fused glass offering at Little Studio on the Mesa at 116 Longview in White Rock. Drop in anytime and owner Joanne Kozuchowski will get everything lined out for you. The cost is $10. Courtesy photo. All Halloween items are 25 percent off at Little...
losalamosreporter.com
Disc Golf Players Spotted At North Mesa
Avery Cope of Los Alamos at the North Mesa Disc Golf Course next to the North Mesa Picnic Ground. Photo by Sara Martinez/LAC. The first permanent, public, disc golf course in Los Alamos County is located right next to Bayo Canyon and has many technical and short holes. Pictured are Tomas Sandoval, left, and Avery Cope. Photo by Sara Martinez/LAC.
losalamosreporter.com
Knights Of Columbus Haunted House Canceled Due To Failure To Obtain County Temporary Use Permit
The Knights of Columbus Haunted House that had been scheduled for Friday and Saturday evening has been canceled. Sources tell the Reporter that the Knights asked the Los Alamos County Fire Marshal’s office to perform an electrical inspection of the haunted house. Fire Marshal Colorado Cordova responded that it was determined that this type of operation would require a Temporary Use Permit issued by Los Alamos County. but that no application had been received by the County.
losalamosreporter.com
Council Declares October As Cooperative Month In Los Alamos County
Los Alamos County Councilors on Tuesday evening proclaimed October as Co-Operative Month. Accepting the Proclamation from Councilor David Izraelevitz are, from left, Josh Stringer representing the Del Norte LOV Foundation and the Del Norte Credit Union, Terra Hite representing the Board of Directors for the Los Alamos Cooperative Market, and Bethany Hayward representing the Los Alamos Schools Credit Union. Courtesy LAC.
losalamosreporter.com
Response To Lisa Shin And Chapter 18
By now, I’m sure you’ve all heard of the recent developments expanding chapter 18 of the Los Alamos County Code of Ordinances: the Nuisance Code. Lisa Shin, taking a strong stance against the code, stated in her editorial that “It pits the government against citizens and citizens against each other.” She offers that the Code “involves hefty fines and penalties for non-compliance”. In particular, Chapter 18 section 38 – unmodified by recent drafts by Dekker/Perich/Sabatini, three examples of semantic satiation – regarding “Inoperable or abandoned vehicles” states that “Storage of inoperable vehicles within a front yard is prohibited” barring some exceptions that I don’t care to read about.
losalamosreporter.com
County: COVID-19 Community Newsletter For Oct. 28 Now Available Online
Read this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter to learn how to report positive at-home COVID-19 tests through the NMDOH MyNotify app; understand more about how Omicron variants work and why WHO doesn’t consider the latest strains variants of concern at this point; and get links for where to find more information about vaccines, treatments and testing in Los Alamos County. Click here: https://conta.cc/3fnWGzn Courtesy LAC.
losalamosreporter.com
Re-Elect Randall Ryti For Council
We first met Randall Ryti when he knocked on our door in 2018, asking for support for his Council run at the time. Sometimes for candidates these door-knocks are very quick, but not when you knock on the door of a Nakhleh house, because we are talkers. We had many questions for him and he cheerfully took the time to chat with us about the issues that concerned us. Neither of us knew anything about him at the time, but we were impressed with him and voting for him was an easy, clear choice.
losalamosreporter.com
White Rock Baptist Church Seeks Children’s Ministry Coordinator
White Rock Baptist Church is accepting applications for a Children’s Ministry Coordinator to work with ministry leaders and church members to address the needs of children within the congregation, and to encourage their growth in faith as Christian disciples. Applicants must have an active and growing relationship with God through Jesus Christ and have early childhood, teaching, volunteer coordination, or other related experience, with a demonstrated ability to understand and relate to children and their families, and a passion to see families grow in their faith together. The position is part-time and will require in-person work on Sundays. To request a copy of the full job description, please email info@wrbcnm.org. To apply, please send cover letter and resume to council@wrbcnm.org no later than Nov. 15.
losalamosreporter.com
Ryti And Hand’s Questionable Support For Small Businesses
When former Councilor Sean Williams resigned, he stated: “I do hope that the County stops considering small business owners a nuisance…Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to do anything for small business owners, and as I’ve said before, the County is whistling its way down a very dangerous road…Further inflating the commercial market, thereby cementing the County as the arbiter of who gets to do business, will be disastrous…Indeed, one of the problems with siding against small business owners is that we can leave.” Thus, the community lost his shop, “Automotive Professionals.”
losalamosreporter.com
Theresa Cull Would Make A Superb Public Servant
While politics influence elections, the reason I believe Theresa Cull would make a superb public servant has nothing to do with her politics. Rather, it is because she embodies my ideal understanding of that role: she has unwavering integrity, she is civically oriented, charitable, and community-minded. Simultaneously, Theresa is unassuming and grounded. As an empathetic and intent listener, she will take seriously the needs and demands of all of her constituents.
losalamosreporter.com
LAHS Soccer Host State Tournament Games Saturday
Los Alamos High School will host NMAA State Quarterfinal soccer games this Saturday, October 29, at Sullivan Field. The varsity girls will play against Goddard at noon, followed by the varsity boys playing Hope Christian at 2 pm. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students and seniors (age 65...
losalamosreporter.com
In Response To Letters By Wallace And Izraelevitz
Two letters have been sent to the Los Alamos Reporter by Terry Wallace and David Izraelevitz responding to my letter on the county zero carbon energy plan. Neither letter addresses the main point: We are too small to have any effect on the worldwide carbon budget. We will never see any benefits from such a local action. It is an elite vanity to have a pretense of addressing Carbon, but there is no substance in our little county.
losalamosreporter.com
Which Candidates Are Election Deniers? Now We Know
In our previous letter to the editor (“Which Candidates are Election Deniers and Why it Matters“, David Hanson and Richard Skolnik, https://losalamosreporter.com/2022/10/11/which-candidates-are-election-deniers-and-why-it-matters/on October 11 , we posed two questions for the candidates for Los Alamos County Council. We also sent our questions to them by email: Do you believe that Joe Biden is the legitimately elected President and, do you believe that an insurrection took place at the US Capital on January 6, 2021?
Comments / 0