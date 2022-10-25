Read full article on original website
Related
hopeprescott.com
Hope Public Schools Postpones Halloween Event Until Monday
HOPE, AR – Due to the weather forecast, Hope Public Schools is postponing our Halloween event that was to take place Saturday, October 29th. We are moving our event to Fair Park on Monday, October 31 with Pafford EMS & HPD. The event and activities will take place from 6-8 Monday evening.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Master Plan for Millwood Lake released
ASHDOWN, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District is releasing the final revised Millwood Lake Master Plan, Shoreline Management Plan, and associated Environmental Assessments. The public is invited to visit the Millwood Lake MP and Shoreline Management Plan revision website to view the final revised...
arkadelphian.com
School board OKs $26M budget to build new Peake campus
IRON MOUNTAIN — A new K-4 school campus will cost Arkadelphia Public Schools a little over $26 million. In a special-called meeting Friday morning at the Iron Mountain Marina conference center, the Arkadelphia Board of Education approved an inflation-proof budget to construct the new Peake Elementary School campus. In...
KTLO
Texarkana physician found guilty of prescribing controlled substance without legitimate medical purpose
TEXARKANA, AR – A federal jury convicted a Texarkana doctor yesterday on two counts of Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance Without an Effective Prescription and two counts of Distribution of a Schedule V Controlled Substance Without an Effective Prescription. According to court documents and evidence presented at...
Victims of convicted Arkansas rapist file civil suit against him
The victims of convicted rapist Barry Walker have filed a civil suit against him, accusing Walker of hiding assets.
magnoliareporter.com
Sharp new branch manager for Peoples Bank
Leslie Sharp, assistant vice president-Lending at Peoples Bank, has been promoted to branch manager of the Lakewood Banking Center. In her new role she will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the branch in addition to her loan officer duties. "Leslie is a professional and caring community banker. Her...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Murfreesboro resident sentenced for Gypsy Underground burglary
On October 14, Daniel Buck of Murfreesboro appeared before Circuit Court Judge Tom Cooper in Pike County and entered a plea of guilty to four counts including commercial burglary, criminal mischief in the first degree, breaking or entering and theft of property of less than $1,000. Buck was sentenced to...
arkadelphian.com
Motorcyclist dies in Hot Spring County
A Hot Springs man was killed Thursday evening after losing control of a motorcycle on a gravel road. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, William Eugene Hart, 50, was driving a Kawasaki KL 650 motorcycle southbound on a gravel driveway off of Thomas Loop in rural Hot Spring County when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a tree.
KSLA
Medical examiner gives gory testimony as third week of Taylor Parker sentencing trial wraps up
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Week three of the Taylor Parker sentencing trial wrapped up Thursday, Oct. 27. Parker was previously convicted of killing Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child, Braxlyn, back in 2020. On Thursday, the court heard an emotional testimony by an Idabel, Okla. police detective, who was called to McCurtain County Hospital, where Braxlyn was being treated.
KSLA
Texarkana doctor found guilty of prescribing controlled substances without cause
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, a federal jury convicted a Texarkana doctor on Friday, Oct. 29. Dr. Lonnie Joseph Parker was convicted on two counts of distribution of a schedule II controlled substance without an effective prescription and two counts of distribution of a schedule V controlled substance without an effective prescription.
magnoliareporter.com
Union County has second COVID-19 death in two days
Union County recorded its 195th COVID-19 death on Thursday, the second death in two days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County became the only county in the five-county area of South Arkansas to have no active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,365.
Wake Village Police Need Your Help in Locating These Two Men
The Wake Village Police Department needs your help in locating two men who recently walked out of the Walmart Supercenter with a lot of beer and police don't think it was because they forgot to pay for the beer. And we aren't talking about a six-pack or 12-pack of beer...
swarkansasnews.com
Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years
A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Oct. 28
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
KTBS
Texarkana restaurant helps feed hungry children around the world
TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana restaurant is on a mission to help save starving children around the world. Tacos For Life has 26 locations in seven states, including the one in Texarkana. The business was started in 2014. The chain restaurant has distributed millions of meals to children, and it's...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, October 26, 2022: No to Issue 2
Of the four constitutional issues on Arkansas ballots for the general election, Issue 2 is the one that most deserves a resounding “no” vote. At present, Arkansas residents have the right to go directly to the voters with proposals for new laws. They have to get a ballot title approved, and through a petition process they can move forward to getting their proposals to amend the state constitution on the ballot. It’s not an easy process and often, the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, the Legislature and the state Supreme Court often find fault with what citizens propose and get issues tossed from the ballot. The legislature wants to make this process even more difficult. Issue 2 would require that any citizen-proposed measure receive a 60 percent positive vote for adoption, instead of the current simple majority. This is a power grab by members of the legislature. If you think that Arkansas citizens should have the right to fight for the placement of issues on the ballot, vote “no” to requiring these laws to receive super-majorities. Vote “no” on Issue 2.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Nashville Senior Night vs Malvern tonight
Last week, the Nashville Scrappers picked up a conference road win at. Waldron. Nashville Head Coach Mike Volarvich says the Scrappers. Tonight, The Scrappers will observe Senior Night for their final home. game of the 2022 regular season against Malvern. It’s also the last. conference game of the year...
KTBS
Texarkana doctors seeing an increase in RSV cases
TEXARKANA, Texas - Hospitals across the country are dealing with a troubling surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV cases, which tend to affect young children the most. Health officials in the Texarkana area say they've also seen an uptick in the highly contagious virus. Doctors are urging parents to be on the lookout for symptoms of RSV.
Comments / 0