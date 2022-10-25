ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Man fatally shot at bus stop in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES – A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Woman found dead in Woodland Hills, suspect in custody

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
IRVINE, CA
Los Angeles man arrested for allegedly breaking into an Arcadia bank

ARCADIA, Calif. – A 34-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary for allegedly breaking into a bank in Arcadia, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to Chase Bank, 60 E. Huntington Drive, at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday regarding a report of glass being broken at the location and spotted a man inside the bank, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
ARCADIA, CA
CBS LA

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on 91 Freeway near Bellflower

One person was killed and at least two others injured during a crash on the 91 Freeway early Saturday morning. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little after 3:15 a.m. near the Bellflower Boulevard offramp of the 91 Freeway near Bellflower. Officers said the crash involved a vehicle that had stalled in one of the middle lanes of the freeway.The identity of the deceased person was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Two people were rushed to nearby hospitals, though their status was not currently known. All eastbound lanes of the 91 FWY were closed for a little over an hour due to a SigAlert, but have since reopened. 
BELLFLOWER, CA
Man killed in traffic crash in Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH, Calif. – A traffic crash in Chatsworth Friday left a man dead and three other people injured, one critically. The crash was reported about 8:15 a.m. near Sesnon Boulevard and Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police searching for suspect who fatally shot man in Long Beach alley

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Long Beach on Thursday. The incident is said to have occurred at around noon in the 800 block of East Seventh Street, where police were called to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. "Detectives determined that an unknown male suspect approached the victim as he was in the alley ... and fired multiple gunshots toward the victim, which ultimately resulted in his death," police said in a statement. "The suspect then fled the scene prior to officers' arrival."The victim, Curtis Ray Yarbrough, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not provide any suspect information.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Long Beach Police Department homicide detectives at 562-570-7244
LONG BEACH, CA
Pasadena officer’s fatal shooting of suspect complied with policy

PASADENA, Calif. – A Pasadena police officer who fatally shot a Black man running from a 2020 traffic stop — prompting months of protests — acted within department policy, according to the results of an internal investigation released Friday. The report from the department’s Use of Force...
PASADENA, CA
Man fatally shot in Long Beach alley

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find the gunman who killed a man in a Long Beach alley. The crime occurred about 12:10 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Seventh Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Curtis Ray Yarbrough,...
LONG BEACH, CA
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car while running across a street in Long Beach died several hours later at a hospital, police said Friday. The man was injured about 6:25 p.m. Thursday at Pacific Coast Highway and Channel Drive, near Bellflower Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
Authorities ID woman killed in North Hollywood crash

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

