Read full article on original website
Related
Shooting at Covina Halloween Party Leaves 2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were hospitalized and two fatally wounded in a shooting at a Halloween party in the city of Covina early Sunday morning, Oct. 30, just before 12:30 a.m. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department San Dimas Station along with Los Angeles County Fire Department...
Man Fatally Shot at Bus Stop in Westlake District
A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles.
pasadenanow.com
Man Found in Street Shot to Death Early Sunday, Investigation Underway
Little is yet known about a shooting that left a man dead, Pasadena police said Sunday morning. Lt. Carlo Montiglio said officers called to the 100 block of Painter Street near N. Summit Avenue found the man’s body in the street. “At approximately 1:27 a.m. officers received a call...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot at bus stop in Los Angeles area
LOS ANGELES – A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Woman found dead in Woodland Hills, suspect in custody
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about...
Sheriff’s Department Investigates Shooting at Canyon Country Halloween Party
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A shooting occurred at a Halloween party in the normally quiet Canyon Country neighborhood in the city of Santa Clarita Saturday night, Oct. 29, around 11:17 p.m. There is currently no suspect information at this time regarding a shooting inside a residence in the 27700...
2urbangirls.com
Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
2 confirmed dead after deputies respond to report of double stabbing at Palmdale shopping center
Two people were confirmed dead after deputies responded to a report of a double-stabbing in Palmdale, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Los Angeles man arrested for allegedly breaking into an Arcadia bank
ARCADIA, Calif. – A 34-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary for allegedly breaking into a bank in Arcadia, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to Chase Bank, 60 E. Huntington Drive, at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday regarding a report of glass being broken at the location and spotted a man inside the bank, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on 91 Freeway near Bellflower
One person was killed and at least two others injured during a crash on the 91 Freeway early Saturday morning. According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little after 3:15 a.m. near the Bellflower Boulevard offramp of the 91 Freeway near Bellflower. Officers said the crash involved a vehicle that had stalled in one of the middle lanes of the freeway.The identity of the deceased person was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Two people were rushed to nearby hospitals, though their status was not currently known. All eastbound lanes of the 91 FWY were closed for a little over an hour due to a SigAlert, but have since reopened.
2 Fatally Stabbed in Kohl’s Parking Lot, Suspect in Custody
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: Two victims were found fatally stabbed in a Kohl’s parking lot in the city of Palmdale just before noon on Thursday, Oct.… Read more "2 Fatally Stabbed in Kohl’s Parking Lot, Suspect in Custody"
Police: Man shot in face while sitting at bus stop in Westlake District
A man died early Saturday morning after he was shot at point blank range while sitting at a bus stop in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the bus stop at the intersection of West 8th Street and South Union Avenue around midnight. There they found a man […]
2urbangirls.com
Man killed in traffic crash in Chatsworth
CHATSWORTH, Calif. – A traffic crash in Chatsworth Friday left a man dead and three other people injured, one critically. The crash was reported about 8:15 a.m. near Sesnon Boulevard and Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
Police searching for suspect who fatally shot man in Long Beach alley
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Long Beach on Thursday. The incident is said to have occurred at around noon in the 800 block of East Seventh Street, where police were called to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. "Detectives determined that an unknown male suspect approached the victim as he was in the alley ... and fired multiple gunshots toward the victim, which ultimately resulted in his death," police said in a statement. "The suspect then fled the scene prior to officers' arrival."The victim, Curtis Ray Yarbrough, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not provide any suspect information.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Long Beach Police Department homicide detectives at 562-570-7244
2urbangirls.com
Pasadena officer’s fatal shooting of suspect complied with policy
PASADENA, Calif. – A Pasadena police officer who fatally shot a Black man running from a 2020 traffic stop — prompting months of protests — acted within department policy, according to the results of an internal investigation released Friday. The report from the department’s Use of Force...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in Long Beach alley
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find the gunman who killed a man in a Long Beach alley. The crime occurred about 12:10 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Seventh Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Curtis Ray Yarbrough,...
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car while running across a street in Long Beach died several hours later at a hospital, police said Friday. The man was injured about 6:25 p.m. Thursday at Pacific Coast Highway and Channel Drive, near Bellflower Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Man Sentenced for Assaulting Teen in Store Restroom
A man who pleaded no contest to assaulting a 16-year- old girl who was followed into the restroom of a Whittier grocery store was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison.
foxla.com
1 killed, 2 injured in Chatsworth crash involving tree trimming trucks
LOS ANGELES - Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving two tree trimming trucks in Chatsworth on Friday morning. Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said crews were called to the scene along Sesnon Boulevard just before 8:10 a.m. One person was declared dead at the scene and two...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in North Hollywood crash
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Comments / 0