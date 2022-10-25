Beckett DeJean ran for two long touchdowns and passed for two others helping OA-BCIG pick up a 34-22 win at Osage Friday night in the 2nd round of the class 2A playoffs. DeJean's 72 yard TD run in the 2nd quarter gave the Falcons their first lead of the game and his 56 yard scamper sealed the victory late in the 4th quarter. OA-BCIG trailed after the first quarter 7-0 but they would tie it when DeJean found Josh Peters for a 13-yard TD. The Green Devils got a safety when they tackled Griffin Diersen in the end zone with ten seconds left in the first half and the score was 13-9 Falcons at the break.

