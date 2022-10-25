Read full article on original website
Greta Grond & Matt Hoehamer
Greta Grond & Matt Hoehamer discuss the One Book, One Sioux County program now in its 6th year. Throughout the year people are encouraged to read the same book which this year was Midnight Assassin by Patricia L. Bryan and Thomas Wolf which is about a real Iowa murder in 1900.
Merlin Dale McGowan, age 95, of Alta
Merlin Dale McGowan, age 95, of Alta, Iowa passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake. Private family services will take place. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta is in charge of the arrangements.
Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations
Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
Incredible History From This Iowa Town You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
The state of Iowa is made up of hundreds of small towns with a population of fewer than 5,000 people. As a matter of fact, there are 629 according to Iowa Demographics. Every single one of those towns has something about them that makes them unique and they all have a story to tell. I took particular interest in this small Iowa town because this town and I have something in common. We share a name.
Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy
A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses. Global Processing Inc. estimates that it owes more than 150 people, banks and others a total of between $10 million and $50 million, according to its bankruptcy petition that […] The post Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Carl Wohlenberg, 96, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, summer resident of Okoboji
Graveside service will be Monday, October 31st at 11am at the Ida Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, October 30th from 7 to 8:30pm at the Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake.
Janice Houska, age 94, of Sac City
Mass of Christian Burial for Janice Houska, age 94, of Sac City will be 10 a.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sac City. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City with a 4:30 p.m. rosary and a 7:00 p.m. vigil service.
Martinez Medals---Ramirez-Parra Places In The Top 20
The Class 3A State Cross Country meet was held at Fort Dodge Saturday, October 29th and Storm Lake was well represented. There were 131 athletes that started the race and Tornado junior Luiz Martinez, who was making his third straight appearance at the state meet, picked up a medal placing 12th in a time of 16:21.
Sac City Police Investigating Downtown Broken Windows
Windows were recently broken at several businesses in downtown Sac City. According to a post on the Sac City Police Department's Facebook page, the incidents happened this past Thursday night, October 27th. If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Sac City Police at 712-662-7772.
Peterson Medals--Leads Warriors At State Cross Country Meet
The Alta-Aurelia girls cross country team finished the year strong at the State Meet held this past Friday finishing in 6th place. Nora Peterson (pictured above)- Soph (19:02.80)- 3rd Place (Medalist) Taylor Robertson- Jr (21:02.00)- 52nd. Breyer Anderson- Soph (21:17.39)- 59th. Hayden Berkland- Fr (21:37.86)- 79th. Brielle Engelmann- Sr (22:39.13)-...
Two Area Residents Arrested in Separate Clay County Incidents
A couple of area residents were arrested in two separate incidents in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, one of the arrests occurred this past Wednesday night shortly before 11pm. A deputy attempted to stop 40-year-old Benjamin Schroeder of Sioux Rapids in the 100 block of West 2nd Street in Spencer. Schroeder fled from the deputy, and was located in the 200 block of West 2nd Street. Schroeder refused to comply with officers, and he was placed under arrest.
Iowa man serving life sentence dies in prison
An Iowa man who was serving a life sentence for murder in Woodbury County has died in prison Friday.
Falcons Football Team Advances Setting Up Rematch With Spirit Lake
Beckett DeJean ran for two long touchdowns and passed for two others helping OA-BCIG pick up a 34-22 win at Osage Friday night in the 2nd round of the class 2A playoffs. DeJean's 72 yard TD run in the 2nd quarter gave the Falcons their first lead of the game and his 56 yard scamper sealed the victory late in the 4th quarter. OA-BCIG trailed after the first quarter 7-0 but they would tie it when DeJean found Josh Peters for a 13-yard TD. The Green Devils got a safety when they tackled Griffin Diersen in the end zone with ten seconds left in the first half and the score was 13-9 Falcons at the break.
