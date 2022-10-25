ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Don't expect the bounce-back in the US economy to quiet recession calls

Don't expect the bounce-back in the US economy in the third quarter to quiet the chorus of recession calls. The US economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 2.6% from July to September, after contracting 1.6% in the first quarter and 0.6% in the second quarter of the year. The welcome GDP...
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
TEXAS STATE
News Channel Nebraska

World's best spicy foods: 20 dishes to try

Some like it hot -- and some like it hotter, still. When it comes to the world's best spicy dishes, we have some of the world's hottest peppers to thank, along with incredible layers of flavor and a long, spice-loving human history. "Spicy food, or at least spiced foods, clearly...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy