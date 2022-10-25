Read full article on original website
Don't expect the bounce-back in the US economy to quiet recession calls
Don't expect the bounce-back in the US economy in the third quarter to quiet the chorus of recession calls. The US economy grew by a stronger-than-expected 2.6% from July to September, after contracting 1.6% in the first quarter and 0.6% in the second quarter of the year. The welcome GDP...
The US economy bounced back last quarter after shrinking in the first half of the year
The US economy grew last quarter, bouncing back after shrinking in the first half of the year — but there are indications that consumer spending, which powers the US economy, is starting to soften. Gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic activity — rose by an annualized...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
World's best spicy foods: 20 dishes to try
Some like it hot -- and some like it hotter, still. When it comes to the world's best spicy dishes, we have some of the world's hottest peppers to thank, along with incredible layers of flavor and a long, spice-loving human history. "Spicy food, or at least spiced foods, clearly...
The RSV surge didn't come out of nowhere, but gaps in data made it tougher to predict
The United States is dealing with a unique season of respiratory virus transmission: Flu cases are on the rise earlier than usual, and RSV case rates are extra high, even after an "unprecedented" early surge this summer. And Covid-19 is still a public health emergency. Public health experts expected a...
