‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Stands Up To ‘Woke Hollywood’ With New Movie

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6q5I_0ilrlOHi00

John Schneider recently hopped on a series of interviews to talk about his new movie, To Die For, and his view on the American movie industry after Hollywood refused him funding for his film. The 62-year-old actor revealed that the reason for the refusal is because of its unconventionally and Pro-American appeal.

In a press release, he said he could no longer sit back and watch the decay around the patriotism theme the movie addresses. “We made this movie with a crew of under 10 people over the last 10 months because we had to,” Schneider revealed. “The madness has gotten to the point where something must be done. All great movements and reclamations begin with a single thought and a God-given means of expression. This is mine.”

How John Schneider came about the movie ‘To Die For’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YEJUg_0ilrlOHi00
ALIEN INTRUSION: UNMASKING A DECEPTION, John Schneider, 2018. © Fathom Events / Courtesy Everett Collection

Furthermore, in an interview with Fox News, he revealed what inspired him to create To Die For: “I tour with music a lot and last year I was in New Mexico, I think, and I read a story about a man who went to jail rather than adhere to a restraining order keeping him from driving within 300 yards of the local high school with the American flag on the back of his truck.”

Schneider claimed that man’s decision to go to the prison sparked his interest, and he decided to create a fictional character since he is a writer. “I’ve written for a long time. I wrote the last episode of The Dukes of Hazzard. Hopefully, that’s not why it was the last episode,” Schneider said playfully.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUO18_0ilrlOHi00
COCAINE WARS, John Schneider, 1985. ©Concorde Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

“But it inspired me to jump into this character and build a character who was a veteran, who understands sacrifice, who understands a willingness to potentially die for his country,” he continued. “And who does not understand under any circumstances why young people are being applauded for disrespecting our flag at sporting events.”

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star lashes out at Hollywood

Due to the “patriotism” theme the movie portrays, the film has no major studio backing, which made Schneider give his two cents. “Not surprised that Hollywood would not have anything to do with it,” Schneider said. “I recognize that logical, patriotic thought is the enemy to woke Hollywood.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTN2Q_0ilrlOHi00
TULSA, John Schneider, 2020. © Pryor Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

However, he made it clear that he didn’t approach “them” for sponsorship, “So I need to clarify that a little bit. I didn’t go to them hoping that they would help me,” he claimed. “Because I quit 11 years ago, and I took my toys out of my sandbox and created my own sandbox. It’s wonderful. We get great response from this film.”

