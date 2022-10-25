ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Following another eventful Saturday in the college football world, ESPN's computer has updated its rankings as we head into November. The official top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and...
GEORGIA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
MONTANA STATE
Yardbarker

Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed

The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson absolutely loved sign Ravens fan brought to game

Lamar Jackson absolutely loved the sign one Baltimore Ravens fan brought to Thursday night’s game. Jackson’s Ravens beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday night. As he was heading off the field at Raymond James Stadium, some fans were waiting by the tunnel to share their support. One fan even threw a sign down to Jackson that said “Ravens pay ’em now!”
BALTIMORE, MD
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

