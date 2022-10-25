ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Whiskey Riff

Get To Know Vincent Neil Emerson On First Episode Of Western AF’s “Lone Star Stories”

If you are a fan of Vincent Neil Emerson, this video is a must-watch. Presented by Western AF, The Lone Star Stories is a new series that features Texas-born artists and gives us listeners insights into who they are off the stage. And Episode 1 features the great Vincent Neil Emerson. The Canton-born singer and songwriter has a backstory that might shock most. After a rough hand of cards, Emerson was a high school dropout who was homeless. He started […] The post Get To Know Vincent Neil Emerson On First Episode Of Western AF’s “Lone Star Stories” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Guardian

Dua Lipa’s one-off ‘intimate’ Australian show – putting a stadium gig in a theatre

There are not many musical acts for whom a 2,800-capacity gig can be billed as “intimate”, but Dua Lipa is one. In the four years since the English pop star last toured Australia, playing a handful of small headline gigs and supporting Bruno Mars, Lipa has become one of the most pervasive voices in pop: even if you don’t know any of her songs by name, you’ve likely heard her upbeat dancefloor anthems and cheeky songs about bad boyfriends countless times.
SFGate

D. H. Peligro, Dead Kennedys’ Longtime Drummer, Dead at 63

D.H. Peligro, longtime drummer for Dead Kennedys who also briefly played with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at the age of 63. Dead Kennedys announced the death of Peligro (real name Darren Henley) Saturday on social media, adding he died at his Los Angeles home. “He died from...
SFGate

Happy (almost) Halloween! Enjoy these 13 spooky stories to get into the spirit

Good morning, and happy Sunday! It's been a while since we've sent you one of these newsletters — 161 days, to be exact, but who's counting? — so we figured it was high time to revive this thing. And what better day to bring something back from the dead than the day before Halloween? I don't know about you, but this is my favorite time of year. There's just so much to love: The color of the leaves, the crisp air and a month-long excuse to enjoy a few horror movies with friends before we're inundated with that Mariah Carey song. In fact, watching scary movies with my roommates is pretty much all I've done with my free time over these last few weeks, and I owe most of that viewing pleasure to our incredible public library system (shout out to the Richmond branch!) The SFGATE staff is also quite partial to a good spooky story, so I've collected 13 frightful features from the last year and change (along with a couple of ' Things-To-Do'-type articles) to hopefully get you in the spirit.
