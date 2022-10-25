Read full article on original website
‘The White Lotus Sicily’: Season 2 Character Guide
Meet the new characters (and some familiar faces) who appear in 'The White Lotus Sicily.'
The untold story of 'Killer Klowns from Outer Space,' the creepiest film in Central California history
"We never anticipated this in a million years."
Hybe, YG Entertainment and Other K-Pop Giants Postpone New Releases After Fatal Crowd Surge in Seoul Kills Over 150
BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Aespa, P1Harmony, Twice and several other K-pop artists have announced postponements or cancelations following a fatal crowd surge that killed over 150 people in Seoul’s Itaewon district on Saturday evening. The neighborhood, known for its nightlife and entertainment, was heavily populated with party-goers for Halloween...
‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ Season 2 Episodes List, Release Dates, and Synopsis
'The White Lotus: Sicily' Season 2 finally hit HBO, but viewers want more already so take a look at the upcoming episodes and what we know so far.
Get To Know Vincent Neil Emerson On First Episode Of Western AF’s “Lone Star Stories”
If you are a fan of Vincent Neil Emerson, this video is a must-watch. Presented by Western AF, The Lone Star Stories is a new series that features Texas-born artists and gives us listeners insights into who they are off the stage. And Episode 1 features the great Vincent Neil Emerson. The Canton-born singer and songwriter has a backstory that might shock most. After a rough hand of cards, Emerson was a high school dropout who was homeless. He started […] The post Get To Know Vincent Neil Emerson On First Episode Of Western AF’s “Lone Star Stories” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Dua Lipa’s one-off ‘intimate’ Australian show – putting a stadium gig in a theatre
There are not many musical acts for whom a 2,800-capacity gig can be billed as “intimate”, but Dua Lipa is one. In the four years since the English pop star last toured Australia, playing a handful of small headline gigs and supporting Bruno Mars, Lipa has become one of the most pervasive voices in pop: even if you don’t know any of her songs by name, you’ve likely heard her upbeat dancefloor anthems and cheeky songs about bad boyfriends countless times.
D. H. Peligro, Dead Kennedys’ Longtime Drummer, Dead at 63
D.H. Peligro, longtime drummer for Dead Kennedys who also briefly played with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at the age of 63. Dead Kennedys announced the death of Peligro (real name Darren Henley) Saturday on social media, adding he died at his Los Angeles home. “He died from...
Happy (almost) Halloween! Enjoy these 13 spooky stories to get into the spirit
Good morning, and happy Sunday! It's been a while since we've sent you one of these newsletters — 161 days, to be exact, but who's counting? — so we figured it was high time to revive this thing. And what better day to bring something back from the dead than the day before Halloween? I don't know about you, but this is my favorite time of year. There's just so much to love: The color of the leaves, the crisp air and a month-long excuse to enjoy a few horror movies with friends before we're inundated with that Mariah Carey song. In fact, watching scary movies with my roommates is pretty much all I've done with my free time over these last few weeks, and I owe most of that viewing pleasure to our incredible public library system (shout out to the Richmond branch!) The SFGATE staff is also quite partial to a good spooky story, so I've collected 13 frightful features from the last year and change (along with a couple of ' Things-To-Do'-type articles) to hopefully get you in the spirit.
