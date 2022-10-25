ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

22 WSBT

Man dies after Elkhart County crash

A Thursday night crash in Elkhart County has left one man dead. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 20, just east of Ox Bow Park. Officers say two vehicles were involved. One of the drivers, Wesley Helfenbein, was taken to South...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Two injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are severely injured Saturday night after a shooting on South Bend’s northwest side. Just after 8 p.m., police received multiple calls about numerous shots fired. Police say that when they arrived at the corner of Huey and Bulla streets, they found two...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Officers and suspect exchange gunfire, suspect flees

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- Law enforcement agencies in Berrien County are searching for a suspect who exchanged gunfire with police following a pursuit, according to St. Joseph Charter Township Police. A St. Joseph Police officer located a vehicle matching a "be on the lookout" alert in reference to an armed...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

One dead, three injured in crash on US 12

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- One person died and several others were injured in a head-on collision on US 12 Wednesday afternoon, according to Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police. The investigation revealed Ariel Villa, 27, was traveling westbound on US 12 near Island Road when his vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on, police said.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
MLive

Man, 23, killed in Southwest Michigan crash with semi

CASS COUNTY, MI – A man died in a crash with a semitrailer Wednesday morning. A man, 24, of Elkhart, Indiana, was driving around 9 a.m., Oct. 26, near Old M-205 and Autumn Drive, in Mason Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. Alexander Villalobos, 23, of Elkhart, was a passenger in the car.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on South Bend’s southeast side last weekend. South Bend Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue back on Oct. 21. When they arrived, they found Noelle Riggins, 16, in a lawn on that block suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man charged in deadly shooting of South Bend teenager

SOUTH BEND, Ind,. --- Officials have charged 39-year-old Sidney James Hockaday with murder, in the deadly shooting that killed 16-year-old Noelle Riggins in South Bend. Riggins was shot and killed last Friday, Oct. 21, in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 3:30 pm. According to court documents two phones...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Suspect arrested in shooting at Carriage House Apartments

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. The shooting happened at the Carriage House Apartment complex in the 1000 block of Portage Lane. After police responded to the scene they learned a man was at Elkhart General hospital with...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. An Indiana State Police report says the mayor was driving his city-owned vehicle when it was involved in a crash on August 5 as he left an event at Washington Park.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies charged with ghost employment

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Charges have been filed on one Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy and one former deputy for ghost employment. Patrol Officer William Fackleman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie have been charged with ghost employment stemming from an investigation that began back in March. Sheriff Jeff Siegel was made aware of inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside of the Sheriff’s Office and ordered an internal investigation.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Various items were stolen from Dollar General. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. Fuel and sockets were stolen from...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Syracuse Woman Killed In Ind. 13 Crash

CLAYPOOL - A 79-year-old woman from Syracuse was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 14. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately...
SYRACUSE, IN
WWMTCw

Three Rivers house explosion tied to butane hash oil lab

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A butane explosion from a homemade lab used to manufacturing concentrated marijuana is the likely cause of a Three Rivers home explosion last month, according to investigators. A 34-year-old man told police his arm caught fire when he went to investigate the explosion in the...
THREE RIVERS, MI

