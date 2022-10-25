Read full article on original website
Look: Michigan State Players Gang Up On 1 Michigan Player In Stadium Tunnel
There's a disturbing development out of Ann Arbor tonight regarding the aftermath of the Michigan vs. Michigan State game. A video showing multiple Michigan State players ganging up on a single Michigan football player has surfaced on Twitter. The fight takes place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. The single-lane tunnel...
Mel Tucker Announces Decision On The Postgame Fight
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has released a statement on the postgame fight that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. A skirmish broke out between a bunch of Michigan State players and a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday evening. Michigan coach...
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
Mel Tucker Takes Backhanded Swing At Idiotic Michigan Fan
MSU head coach Mel Tucker got drawn into the post-game hostilities in Ann Arbor as well...
Football World Reacts To Video Of Cheating Official
A referee for a New Jersey high school football game is going viral on social media for a blatant cheating video. After the ball was spotted short on a crucial fourth down, the official obviously moved the spot to give the offense a first down. Take a look at the...
Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans
In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State's Big Win Over Penn State
It wasn't easy, but Ohio State wore out Penn State in the fourth quarter to improve its record to 8-0. Ohio State was trailing 21-16 in the fourth quarter. However, Penn State's lead didn't last very long. The Buckeyes managed to score 28 points in the final 15 minutes of...
Miyan Williams Has 2-Word Message For Ohio State Fans After Injury
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams had to exit this Saturday's game against Penn State due to an injury. Moments ago, he provided an update on his status. Williams posted the following message on Twitter: "All good." This is encouraging news for the Buckeyes. There wasn't much clarity on Williams'...
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Following another eventful Saturday in the college football world, ESPN's computer has updated its rankings as we head into November. The official top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and...
Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin goes full Nick Saban with jab at Texas A&M
The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies this coming Saturday. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin knows how important that game is for his team, especially after the Rebels had just suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the LSU Tigers on the road. Before the two teams could even meet on the field, Kiffin has already started to warm up the setting by firing some jab missiles in the direction of College Station.
Ohio State Announces Unfortunate Update On Running Back Miyan Williams
During the first half of the Ohio State-Penn State game, running back Miyan Williams suffered a hand injury. Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, the latest update on Williams isn't a positive one. He came out for the second half with a hoodie on underneath his uniform. Williams is out for the...
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Fans Furious With James Franklin Over 4th Down Play Call
Penn State was moving the chains with ease on its opening drive of the second half against Ohio State. However, the offense was unable to build its lead. On fourth down from Ohio State's 19-yard line, Penn State decided to hand the ball to Nick Singleton with two lead blockers out in front of him.
Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight
Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
Jim Harbaugh On Ugly Postgame Incident: 'Two Of Our Players Were Assaulted'
This Saturday night the Michigan Wolverines beat the Spartans of Michigan State soundly 29-7. Unfortunately, it's what took place after the game that's dominating headlines. Several Michigan State football players ganged up on a single Michigan player in the stadium tunnel after the game. The video is circulating on social media tonight.
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Lee Corso Health News
College GameDay won't look the same on Saturday morning. ESPN has announced that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso will not be making the trip to Jackson due to a health issue. "Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue. Coach...
Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear
ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
Chiefs Running Back Announces He Wants To Be Released
In an effort to bolster their running game, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Ronald Jones in the offseason. And yet, he hasn't received any playing time this season. Jones, a former second-round pick out of USC, has not been able to crack Kansas City's rotation at running back. Clyde Edwards-Helaire,...
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
