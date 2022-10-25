GLENDALE, Ariz. – If the MMA community didn’t respect him before, Jake Paul hopes his performance against a true legend will sway their opinion. Paul went the distance with former UFC champion Anderson Silva in a highly competitive eight-round boxing match at Desert Diamond Arena. Not only did Paul hang with the best striker he’s faced yet in his young pro boxing career, but he also sent the MMA legend to the canvas in the final round.

