Not many NBA players can say they were a starter for three different title-winning franchises. View the original article to see embedded media. Then again, not many NBA players have had the sneaky-good career resumes of 13-year veteran Memphis Grizzlies swingman Danny Green, currently rehabilitating from a torn LCL and ACL in his left knee suffered while he was with the Philadelphia 76ers' in the postseason last year.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO