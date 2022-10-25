What Causes Fungus to Grow Under Acrylic Nails, and How Do You Treat It?

Fungal infections are a pretty common occurrence when religiously getting acrylic nails , which are essentially plastic nails that are glued and bonded atop your real fingernails . Because acrylic nails are attached to your real nails with an adhesive, they often become loose or aren’t put on properly, allowing moisture to get trapped between them and your fingernails. Fungi thrive in moist environments and may start to grow around the trapped water. In most cases, these infections aren’t serious and clear up with home remedies or sometimes need antifungal medications .

One study found that out of a group of 68 women who developed nail concerns after removing acrylic nails, 67 of them had fungal infections ; and we know how Black women and now some men love to get their nails done. We have systematically saved the nail industry.

Are you seeing a white or yellow-brown spot under the tip of your fingernail or toenail? It may be a nail fungus. But how can one be sure that what they have is really a Nail Fungus? If you want to check preliminary if you are having nail fungus here are some signs that you may need to watch out for and how you can treat these infections, and how to prevent them.

The first indication that you may have a nail fungus is the brown or yellow spots on the nail

Signs There Is A Problem

White or yellow streaks or spots in the nail

Typically, the first sign of fungus is the presence of brown or yellow streaks on the nail. Fungus spreads and turn your entire nail brown, yellow, green, or sometimes black.

Flaking of the nail in certain areas

Another early sign that you should watch out for is the flaking of the nail in certain areas and also your nail when it has nail fungus usually become brittle and crumble when you touch it and even misshapen.

Bad Smell

Lastly, if you notice that there is a noticeable nail odor even after you’ve cleaned under your nail; you might have fungus.

There are natural remedies right in your cabinet to fight fungus.

Natural Remedies

If you sense that you have caught this sign early and the fungus has not spread, this are some natural remedies that you may use to cure nail fungus.

Vinegar

White vinegar in glass bottle isolated on white background. Vector cartoon flat illustration.

Soak the infected nail in a solution of one part vinegar to two parts warm water for up to 20 minutes each day, until you seen a noticeable change in the nail color.

However, there is only anecdotal support for the use of vinegar as a nail fungus cure. It’s still a somewhat secure home treatment to attempt.

Garlic

Garlic is an additional natural remedy that can be found in your kitchen. Garlic’s potent antifungal properties make it the recommended home remedy for treating particular nail fungus strains.

A chopped clove of garlic can be placed on the infected nail for 20 to 30 minutes daily for up to a week.

Baking Soda

Next on the list is, Baking Soda. Simply add baking soda and water to form a thick paste that should be applied directly on the infected nail for around 15 minutes. Three to four times per day, repeat the process.

Baking soda can aid in absorbing the moisture that might lead to nail fungus, therefore its advocates may offer it as a therapy.

Vicks Vaporub

Vaporub is a cure all in some Black households so why not try this for nail fungus. It’s yet another readily available natural home remedy. According to some research, daily usage of Vicks VapoRub may be at least as effective as the majority of over-the-counter or prescription topical treatments for nail fungus. Apply to the infected nail as a rub on the nail and cuticle each day to see results.

Oregano Oil

The final item on the list is Oregano oil. To treat nail fungus, apply oregano oil to the affected nail twice a day using a cotton swab. Sometimes, tea tree oil and oregano oil are combined. Because thymol is a component in oregano oil, a 2016 evaluation found that thymol has antifungal and antibacterial properties.

Furthermore, home remedies may take longer to eradicate nail fungus than prescribed topical medications or oral systemic antifungals, so by all means, if your nails continue to pain and deteriorate, you should consult a professional or family physician.

The post What Causes Fungus to Grow Under Acrylic Nails, and How Do You Treat It? appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine .