UKG Named to Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter” List

UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced that Fast Company named UKG to the second-annual Brands That Matter list, as an honoree in the “Workplace” category. The list honors companies and nonprofits that have achieved relevance through cultural impact and social engagement, and those brands that inspire others to buy into critical causes.

Fast Company specifically recognized UKG for its Close the Gap Initiative, a multiyear, multimillion-dollar commitment aimed at closing the gender wage gap in the U.S., which the company announced in December 2021. The goal of Close the Gap is to drive awareness and action to resolve the pay disparity among men, women, and underrepresented groups that continues to significantly impact today’s workforce. UKG has launched several campaigns under the Close the Gap Initiative , including:

UKG contributing $0.18 — the current U.S. gender wage gap — for every employee paid each year via a UKG payroll solution, which totals a $3 million investment toward the fight for pay equity.

Partnering with four nonprofits — Grantmakers for Girls of Color, LeanIn.org, Reboot Representation, and 9to5 — focused on bringing greater access to education, career development, opportunity, and pay equity to women, women of color, and other traditionally underrepresented groups, as well as advocating for critical policy changes to create equitable workforces.

In May, UKG announcing a historic partnership with the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) that will make the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup the first-ever women’s professional soccer tournament to achieve pay equity with their U.S. peers in the men’s game.

Last month, UKG releasing the results of a major pay equity in America study conducted by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services, titled “ Making Pay Equity Work For All.”

“Closing the gender wage gap for good is a pivotal step in achieving a more equitable society for millions of hardworking, underserved people and paving the way for a better work and life experience for future generations of those who identify as women,” said Brian K. Reaves, chief belonging, diversity, and equity officer at UKG. “Besides being the right thing to do, pay equity is a critical component of an ecosystem of equity that includes equity of representation, opportunity, wellbeing, and compensation. All are necessary for the success of every business and their people, and UKG’s mission is to help organizations all around the world be great places to work for all.”

The Fast Company Brands That Matter recognition program honors large multinational conglomerates, small-but-mighty companies, and nonprofit organizations, recognizing brands that give people compelling reasons to care about them and offer inspiration for others to buy in. All brands that made the list, including UKG, have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events. Fast Company editors judged each brand on relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and business impact to compile the final list, which will be featured in the November issue.

In addition to the Fast Company honor, UKG also received a Ragan Video, Visual & Virtual Award in the “Social Impact” category for two commercials from its Close the Gap Initiative. Specifically, Ragan recognized UKG for its 30-second spot titled, “ Support Pay Equality and Open Up New Possibilities,” and a one-minute video detailing the UKG Close the Gap Initiative .

“Since merging to create UKG in 2020, we brought together two very special cultures to become one brand like no other,” said Chris Todd, CEO at UKG. “This validation from Fast Company shows that ‘Our purpose is people’ is more than a tagline: It’s who we are as a company and a proud step on our journey to become the purpose-driven HCM provider, worldwide, by helping our customers solve complex business challenges by focusing on their people.”

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. As strong believers in the power of culture and belonging as the secret to success, we champion great workplaces and build lifelong partnerships with our customers to show what’s possible when businesses invest in their people. Born from a historic merger that created one of the world’s leading HCM cloud companies, our Life-work Technology approach to HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people helps more than 70,000 organizations around the globe and across every industry anticipate and adapt to their employees’ needs beyond just work. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Copyright 2022 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.

