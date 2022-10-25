J.B. Hunt Celebrates Second Driver in Company History to Achieve Five Million Safe Driving Miles

LOWELL, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022--

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced today that for just the second time in its 60-plus year history, a company driver has achieved five million safe miles driven without a preventable accident.

Tony Broussard, a J.B. Hunt Intermodal driver who started with the company in 1987, surpassed the career-defining milestone on October 21. As he pulled into the field office in Haslet, Texas to end the day, Tony was greeted with cheers from J.B. Hunt employees, company leadership and several family members, followed by a special ceremony highlighting his accomplishment.

Tony, a little surprised and always humble, addressed the crowd, who was still chanting his name.

“All this celebration has made for a good day. I was surprised that my family was here!” said Tony. “It just takes a team to get where I am. Hopefully, God willing and I’m in good health, seven years from now I’ll get that next million [safe miles].”

Greer Woodruff, senior vice president of corporate safety, security and driver personnel at J.B. Hunt, was onsite to congratulate Tony for joining the driving elite. For him, the magnitude of Tony’s achievement was impressive.

“When you think about this, you just have to step back and say wow,” said Greer Woodruff. “What an incredible accomplishment and an impressive tenure to be here 35 years. Tony, we admire you and appreciate you.”

Throughout his 35-year career, Tony has driven for multiple company business segments, always practicing a safety-first approach. He was part of the inaugural class of drivers in 1996 recognized for reaching one million-plus safe miles driven and participated in the company’s first Million Mile Celebration in 2001. Tony will receive a $50,000 bonus for his achievement, bringing his career total in Million Mile safe driving bonuses to $125,000.

“I am proud to celebrate Tony for his exceptional accomplishment as it is a rarity in the industry,” said Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer and president of contract services at J.B. Hunt. “Tony’s strong sense of professionalism and dedication is one of the many reasons why he is being recognized today. Throughout his career, Tony’s commitment to safety has never wavered, which makes him one of the most elite drivers in company history.”

Tony will also be honored next year during the 2023 Million Mile Celebration at J.B. Hunt headquarters in Lowell. He will join Phil Fortin on the company’s Million Mile Wall as the only two drivers in company history to achieve five million safe miles, and, not coincidentally, the only two names on the wall marked with a big number five.

Safety is fundamental to J.B. Hunt’s culture, and the company participates in several initiatives throughout the year to recognize drivers for their commitment. Each year, J.B. Hunt celebrates the talent and skill of company drivers through the Arkansas Truck Driving Championship, a safety competition among some of the best professional drivers in the industry. Additionally, drivers are recognized during Truck Driver Appreciation Month each September, one of the most widely participated efforts for employees at J.B. Hunt. During the month-long celebration, J.B. Hunt commends the hard work of its drivers through various giveaways and events throughout the country.

