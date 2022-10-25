(KMAland) -- Harlan, Lewis Central and Glenwood are all among the final eight in their respective class after wins on Friday evening in KMAland Iowa Large Class football. Aidan Hall had three first-half touchdowns on a 46-yard touchdown run and touchdown receptions of 24 and 26 yards to lead Harlan in the win. The Cyclones had 250 first-half yards while holding MOC-Floyd Valley to just eight. Teagon Kasperbauer added 185 yards passing and three touchdowns.

HARLAN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO