2 arrested in Red Oak following search
(Red Oak) – Two people were arrested in Red Oak following a joint operation between the Red Oak Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday, authorities searched a residence in the 1500 block of Forest Avenue in Red Oak. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 27-year-old Angel Nichole Knowles of Council Bluffs on five Pottawattmie County warrants for forgery and four counts of absence from custody.
Wastewater treatment plant in Clarinda nearing completion
(Clarinda) -- Construction of a new wastewater treatment facility in Clarinda has hit the home stretch. During its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Clarinda City Council approved a pay request to Building Crafts, Incorporated -- the project's general contractor -- for just over $93,490. However, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon says after Wednesday's pay application, they are down to roughly the last $50,000 in retainage for the project.
Jim Botkin, 76, Forest City, Missouri
Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
Page County Sheriff's blotter
(Clarinda) -- Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer released its latest report of arrests and investigations. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Belva "Dee" Keller, 91, of Council Bluffs, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Wilma Boswell, age 92, of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Lenox United Presbyterian Church. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ November 1, 2022. Memorials:May be directed to the Lenox United Presbyterian Church. Wilma passed away Friday afternoon at the Lenox Care Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
Randy Duehr, 68, Clarinda, Iowa
Service: Celebration of Life Visitation and Memorial. Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home) Visitation Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home) Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: no designated time. Memorials: in his name. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley...
Theresa Johnston, 58, of Villisca, Iowa
Visitation Location:Villisca United Methodist Church. Visitation Start:Open Visitation: 3:00 - 7:00 P.m. Visitation End:Family receiving friends: 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. Memorials:"In lieu of flowers", to the Villisca Elementary P.T.O. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Cemetery:Villisca Cemetery. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Kenneth Lindell, 89, of Urbandale, Iowa, formerly of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Memorials:Family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Graveside Service with Military Rites at Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Small Businesses Back Minimum-Wage Initiative on Ballot
(Lincoln) -- Nearly 300 Nebraska business owners and executives across the state have gone on record in support of ballot Initiative 433, which would gradually raise Nebraska's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026. Dave Titterington, owner of the Wild Bird Habitat Stores in Lincoln and Omaha, said it...
Shirley Diane Adams, age 74, Oakland
Visitation Location: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Funeral Home: Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa.
Mary Ann (Volkmer) Waller, 77 of Omaha (formerly Shenandoah/Essex)
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church ~ Nebr. City, NE. Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials: St. Mary's Church (Nebr. City), Lourdes Central Catholic School (Nebr. City), Hospice House (Omaha), Open Door...
Robert “Bob” Petersen, 84, of Anita, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Anita Congregational Church. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, November 3, 2022 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:11:30 a.m. A private family burial, with military honors, by the Anita American Legion Post #210 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard, will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. Notes:. Robert “Bob” Petersen...
KMAland Nebraska Football (10/28): Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock, Weeping Water on to quarters
(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water all moved on in Nebraska state playoff action on Friday. Jaxson Hamm had 17 tackles for Ashland-Greenwood in the win. The Bluejays also got 108 yards rushing and three touchdowns from Nathan Upton and 63 yards and two scores from Drake Zimmerman. Dane Jacobsen threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and Thomas Spears snagged seven receptions for 102 yards and a score.
KMAland Iowa Large Class 11-Player (10/28): Harlan, LC, Glenwood among final 8
(KMAland) -- Harlan, Lewis Central and Glenwood are all among the final eight in their respective class after wins on Friday evening in KMAland Iowa Large Class football. Aidan Hall had three first-half touchdowns on a 46-yard touchdown run and touchdown receptions of 24 and 26 yards to lead Harlan in the win. The Cyclones had 250 first-half yards while holding MOC-Floyd Valley to just eight. Teagon Kasperbauer added 185 yards passing and three touchdowns.
College Volleyball Scoreboard (10/29): Nebraska, UNI, Drake, Omaha, NWMSU win
(KMAland) – Nebraska, UNI, Drake, Omaha and Northwest Missouri State were all winners Saturday in regional college volleyball action.
KMAland Missouri (10/28): McQuinn, Noland lead Stanberry, South Holt to postseason wins
(KMAland) -- Colby McQuinn and Kendall Noland led Stanberry and South Holt to wins on Friday evening in KMAland Missouri postseason football. Colby McQuinn threw for 127 yards and three touchdowns while Tucker Schieber rushed for 113 yards and two scores. Gavin Cameron added three rushing touchdowns and picked up 91 yards.
Talking With Tom (Week 10): Creston & Mount Ayr
(KMAland) -- Another postseason edition of Talking With Tom is hot off the presses and centers around a pair of teams on the eastern side of KMAland. Tom Moore ventured to Creston for a chat with Panthers head coach Brian Morrison and to Mount Ayr, where he spoke with Coach Ryan Victor.
Woodbine's Bendgen, Bedford's Johnson win state championships on Day 1 of state XC
(Fort Dodge) -- Two state championships, a banner day for the 1A boys, eight total medalists and a deck walk for the Woodbine boys highlighted a busy day one at the Iowa High School Cross Country Championships on Friday. CLASS 1A BOYS. KMAland’s biggest story of the day came from...
