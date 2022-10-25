Jiminez-Magana Qualifies For Sectional Meet, Gonski Leads Boys Runners As Kahoks Compete In IHSA Class 3A Regional Meet

COLLINSVILLE – Many fun events will be experienced today across the region. Collinsville’s Main Street will host the annual Fall Festival. The event will offer fun for the whole family including carnival games, bounce houses, prize give-a-ways, trick-or-treating, and a chili cook-off. And the feature event during the day will be a kid's costume contest. To sign up for this contest, check out the ticket link above. You can find more information for the entire festival here: navchurch.org/fall-festival/

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO