Jiminez-Magana Qualifies For Sectional Meet, Gonski Leads Boys Runners As Kahoks Compete In IHSA Class 3A Regional Meet

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Related
collinsvilledailynews.com
“It’s Indescribable:” Kahoks Coach Describes History-Making Season, Collinsville Fans There All Season To Support Squad
COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville’s 14-12 Class 7A football playoff victory over Bradley Bourbonnais 14-12 at Kahok Stadium was a win players, their families and fans will never forget. "It's indescribable," said Collinsville head coach Colton Rhodes. "I mean, we just did something for the first time in history. We set...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Richardson, Bagwell TDs On First Two Possessions and Kahoks' Defense Guide Collinsville To First Football Playoff Win
COLLINSVILLE - Jerry Richardson and Ethan Bagwell scored touchdowns on Collinsville's first two possessions and the stout Kahok defense made them stand up as Collinsville defeated Bradley Bourbonnais 14-12 in a first round game in the IHSA Class 7A football playoffs Friday night at Kahok Stadium. The Kahoks continued their...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Kahoks Defense Again Rises To Occasion In Football Playoff Opener, Stops Boilermakers
COLLINSVILLE - The Kahoks’ defense has been strong all season long and a key to their nine wins with only one loss. On Friday night in a 14-12 first-round playoff win over Bradley Bourbonnais the defense was such a factor in the victory. Both Kolby Anderson and Darren Pennell,...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Nelma M. Edson, Collinsville, IL
May 27, 1937 - October 21, 2022. Nelma M. Edson, 85 of Collinsville, IL passed away October 21, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. Nelma was born to Benjamin F. & Mary Alice Elms on May 27, 1937 in Percy, IL. She married Kenneth Ray Edson...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Many fun events featured this morning on Main Street in Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE – Many fun events will be experienced today across the region. Collinsville’s Main Street will host the annual Fall Festival. The event will offer fun for the whole family including carnival games, bounce houses, prize give-a-ways, trick-or-treating, and a chili cook-off. And the feature event during the day will be a kid's costume contest. To sign up for this contest, check out the ticket link above. You can find more information for the entire festival here: navchurch.org/fall-festival/
collinsvilledailynews.com
C3 Awards Recognize Local Hometown Heroes
COLLINSVILLE - The City of Collinsville, in partnership with the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce and the Collinsville Community Unit School District 10, is organizing an awards dinner to celebrate the outstanding citizens, companies, and organizations that make Collinsville the wonderful community it has become! The Collinsville Community Awards Dinner will be held at Gateway Convention Center on the evening of Thursday, November 10, 2022, starting at 5:00 pm with a program starting at 6:15 pm. Served dinner will be caterer by Bella Milano.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: Woman arrested for death of child; man robbed while dining in Chicago
A Carlinville woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death. According to police, Bottoms was breaking up a fight between two juveniles and threw the toddler against a...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Madison County Board Finance and Government Operations Committee Approves Zero-Growth Tax Levy
EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Finance and Government Operations Committee on Monday approved a proposed $182.6 million fiscal year 2023 budget, along with a $30.8 million property tax levy. The committee voted on Thursday to send the proposed FY2023 budget and zero-growth tax levy to the County Board at...
Comments / 0