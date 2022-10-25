Read full article on original website
After 20 Years, Case of Missing Minnesotan Featured on ‘Unsolved Mysteries’
It's been 20 years since Minnesota college student Josh Guimond went missing. The 20th anniversary of his disappearance is coming up on November 10th and the case was recently featured on the popular Netflix show, 'Unsolved Mysteries'. What Happened to Josh Guimond?. Josh was a student at St. John's University...
Netflix Unsolved Mysteries Episode on Josh Guimond Disappearance
COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode out featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus of St. John's University in Collegeville. Last week the Stearns County Sheriff's Office made...
