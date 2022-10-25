Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Window World Texas hosted Laughter for St. Jude featuring comedic guests!
SAN ANTONIO - Laughter is the best medicine!. Window World Texas hosted its annual St. Jude charity event to offer just that!. They had a special comedy and silent auction event Saturday night, with a familiar face headlining, Cleto Rodriguez. All the proceeds go to Saint Jude’s Research Hospital.
news4sanantonio.com
Around 50,000 fans attended Elton John's last concert in Texas
SAN ANTONIO - Elton John rocked the Alamodome Saturday night. A crowd of about 50,000 people was there to see the global superstar for his last show in Texas!. His farewell, Yellow Brick Road the final tour is just now wrapping up. We were able to speak with his tour...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas diverts $359.6 million from prisons to keep Greg Abbott's border mission operating
Gov. Greg Abbott said on Thursday that he and other state leaders are pulling $359.6 million out of the state prison system’s budget to fund his Operation Lone Star border security operation through the next 10 months. So far, more than $4 billion has been spent to keep thousands...
news4sanantonio.com
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices...
news4sanantonio.com
SA Hope Center breaks ground on expanded campus, expanded services
The San Antonio Hope Center broke ground on an expanded campus Thursday, preparing to meet an expanded need for services. "After the pandemic, and even during all this inflation, the need is just continuing to increase," said CEO Megan Legacy. "The cost of gas, the cost of housing, the cost of food..."
news4sanantonio.com
Mi Tierra honors 53 migrants in Dia de los Muertos Altar
SAN ANTONIO – As Dia de los Muertos quickly approaches, many are already setting up their altar to honor the dead, but this year Mi Tierra is setting up theirs to honor the 53 migrants who lost their lives in the tractor-trailer in late June. The altar is already...
news4sanantonio.com
Local nonprofit is lending a hand to single parents without means of transportation
SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is teaming up with Carvana to achieve its mission of helping a parent in need. Driving Single Parents is a local non-profit that seeks to help lessen the burden on single parents without a means of transportation. After receiving hundreds of applicants, the board of directors selected and gave away a car to a local mother, Stephanie Talamantez.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Zoo will honor military personnel with free admission throughout November
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is honoring military personnel and offering free admission, throughout the month of November. It applies to all active duty, retired, and veteran members of the military, national guard, and reserves. And as a bonus, they'll be able to enjoy this year's Zoo lights,...
news4sanantonio.com
Sheriffs talk about Governor Greg Abbott moving money from the state prison budget
SAN ANTONIO — This week we learned Operation Lone Star, which is the state's border security initiative is now funded for another 10 months. To pay for it Governor Greg Abbott announced he is taking money from the state's prison system budget. It's the $360,000,000 move by Governor Abbott...
news4sanantonio.com
Families of Uvalde shooting victims call for Texas DPS Director to resign
UVALDE, Texas - Calls are getting louder for the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety to resign, following the shooting rampage at a school in Uvalde this May. During Thursday’s meeting of the agency's oversight board, DPS Director Steven McCraw said his officer's quote "did not fail the community" on that fateful day when 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot. McGraw added that if it had failed, he would step down.
news4sanantonio.com
Update: Missing San Antonio teen located.
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department has informed us 17-year-old Dietrice Su'e has been located. Dietrice had been missing since October 18, 2022. She was last seen in along Military Dr. near Five Palms Dr. "From what we know she was dropped off at school early in the...
news4sanantonio.com
Congratulations to the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
SAN ANTONIO – After weeks of anticipation, the St. Jude Dream Home is now one lucky viewer’s dream. "The whole thing is to kind of just to help you know St. Jude kids and their families and to know that in return we were blessed with this it's yeah like I said it's an amazing feeling."
news4sanantonio.com
Powerball Jackpot increased to $825 million after no winner for Wednesday's drawing
AUSTIN, Texas – If you haven’t gotten your Powerball jackpot ticket, don’t worry you still have time, because the Powerball has now increased to $825 million since no one claimed the jackpot for Wednesday’s night drawing. The drawing will take place on Saturday, October 29. If...
news4sanantonio.com
Traffic congestion caused disappointment for many fans at the Elton John Farewell concert
SAN ANTONIO – Many fans were super ecstatic to attend Saturday night’s Elton John’s Farewell concert at the Alamodome, but many disappointing fans tweeted that they didn’t even make it inside the concert because of long lines and elongated traffic. When Elton John announced that he...
news4sanantonio.com
The marvelous Spiritlandia music festival takes place Saturday night
SAN ANTONIO - The largest day of the dead celebration continues, with the 4th annual Spiritlandia. The La Villita Historic Village has come alive with lights, music, and food. From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, you can enjoy their live music festival, and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., you can enjoy all sorts of family-friendly activities.
news4sanantonio.com
BCSO to host its' first-ever Trunk-Or-Treat
SAN ANTONIO – Friday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its first-ever Trunk-Or-Treat at their headquarters. The event will run from 6 pm until 8 pm. There will be music, games, free candy, and even a costume contest!. You’ll have the opportunity to visit with deputies from...
news4sanantonio.com
Three people shot in Walmart parking lot on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Police say three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on the northeast side of town Sunday afternoon. Police were called to 5600 Walzem Rd. at around 4 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, suspects in a silver vehicle were following the...
news4sanantonio.com
Driver crashes into concrete barrier while driving drunk, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspected drunk driver had a rude awakening Sunday night after crashing into a concrete barrier, police say. Police were called to the 11900 block of San Pedro St. when a driver failed to make a turnaround and crashed head-on into the barrier. A passenger inside...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman transferred to nearby hospital following Northwest Side crash
SAN ANTONIO – Two cars collided while switching lanes, resulting in some injuries. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m, on Shaenfield Road, towards the Northwest Side of town. According to the police, the woman inside a white Infiniti was heading Southbound on Shaenfield in the outside lane and attempted...
news4sanantonio.com
Side hustles are profitable for some and financially impacted for others before holidays
SAN ANTONIO — With the holidays coming up side hustlers are preparing for what should be their busiest time of the year. The extra cash flow could come from any number of stores, or you could try what Melissa Gutierrez is doing. After working her day job, she comes...
