San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Window World Texas hosted Laughter for St. Jude featuring comedic guests!

SAN ANTONIO - Laughter is the best medicine!. Window World Texas hosted its annual St. Jude charity event to offer just that!. They had a special comedy and silent auction event Saturday night, with a familiar face headlining, Cleto Rodriguez. All the proceeds go to Saint Jude’s Research Hospital.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Around 50,000 fans attended Elton John's last concert in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - Elton John rocked the Alamodome Saturday night. A crowd of about 50,000 people was there to see the global superstar for his last show in Texas!. His farewell, Yellow Brick Road the final tour is just now wrapping up. We were able to speak with his tour...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SA Hope Center breaks ground on expanded campus, expanded services

The San Antonio Hope Center broke ground on an expanded campus Thursday, preparing to meet an expanded need for services. "After the pandemic, and even during all this inflation, the need is just continuing to increase," said CEO Megan Legacy. "The cost of gas, the cost of housing, the cost of food..."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Mi Tierra honors 53 migrants in Dia de los Muertos Altar

SAN ANTONIO – As Dia de los Muertos quickly approaches, many are already setting up their altar to honor the dead, but this year Mi Tierra is setting up theirs to honor the 53 migrants who lost their lives in the tractor-trailer in late June. The altar is already...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Local nonprofit is lending a hand to single parents without means of transportation

SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is teaming up with Carvana to achieve its mission of helping a parent in need. Driving Single Parents is a local non-profit that seeks to help lessen the burden on single parents without a means of transportation. After receiving hundreds of applicants, the board of directors selected and gave away a car to a local mother, Stephanie Talamantez.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Families of Uvalde shooting victims call for Texas DPS Director to resign

UVALDE, Texas - Calls are getting louder for the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety to resign, following the shooting rampage at a school in Uvalde this May. During Thursday’s meeting of the agency's oversight board, DPS Director Steven McCraw said his officer's quote "did not fail the community" on that fateful day when 19 students and two teachers were fatally shot. McGraw added that if it had failed, he would step down.
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Update: Missing San Antonio teen located.

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department has informed us 17-year-old Dietrice Su'e has been located. Dietrice had been missing since October 18, 2022. She was last seen in along Military Dr. near Five Palms Dr. "From what we know she was dropped off at school early in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Congratulations to the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!

SAN ANTONIO – After weeks of anticipation, the St. Jude Dream Home is now one lucky viewer’s dream. "The whole thing is to kind of just to help you know St. Jude kids and their families and to know that in return we were blessed with this it's yeah like I said it's an amazing feeling."
ATASCOSA, TX
news4sanantonio.com

The marvelous Spiritlandia music festival takes place Saturday night

SAN ANTONIO - The largest day of the dead celebration continues, with the 4th annual Spiritlandia. The La Villita Historic Village has come alive with lights, music, and food. From 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, you can enjoy their live music festival, and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., you can enjoy all sorts of family-friendly activities.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

BCSO to host its' first-ever Trunk-Or-Treat

SAN ANTONIO – Friday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its first-ever Trunk-Or-Treat at their headquarters. The event will run from 6 pm until 8 pm. There will be music, games, free candy, and even a costume contest!. You’ll have the opportunity to visit with deputies from...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Three people shot in Walmart parking lot on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – Police say three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot on the northeast side of town Sunday afternoon. Police were called to 5600 Walzem Rd. at around 4 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, suspects in a silver vehicle were following the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman transferred to nearby hospital following Northwest Side crash

SAN ANTONIO – Two cars collided while switching lanes, resulting in some injuries. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m, on Shaenfield Road, towards the Northwest Side of town. According to the police, the woman inside a white Infiniti was heading Southbound on Shaenfield in the outside lane and attempted...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

