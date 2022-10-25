ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Researchers gather to combat 'rock snot' in Michigan

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Researchers, lake associations and others met at a summit held by the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay on Friday. One of the pressing topics was the status and spread of Didymo, or "rock snot" in our region. Didymo, or didymosphenia geminata, is an algae...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Community organization hosts public forum on opioid use

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- There a new push to reduce prescription opioid use. Friday morning, the Substance Free Coalition of Northwest Michigan hosted a public forum. The forum comes as the group launched its newest phase of the Prescription Opioid Prevention Campaign. Its next phase will focus on medication safety. "Prescription...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

COVID-19 numbers stable but could change, state's top doctor says

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's COVID-19 numbers are pretty stable but that could change as the winter months approach, according to Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for the State of Michigan. Infection numbers surged the last two winters, Bagdarsarian said. The virus tends to transmit during cold dry weather when...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy