UpNorthLive.com
Michigan Republican Party files suit against City of Flint regarding election inspectors
FLINT, Mich - The Michigan Republican Party has filed a lawsuit against the City of Flint Clerk's office alleging they failed to appoint an equal number of Republican election inspectors as required by Michigan law. “We’re going to continue fighting to protect the integrity of our elections in Michigan,” said...
UpNorthLive.com
Researchers gather to combat 'rock snot' in Michigan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Researchers, lake associations and others met at a summit held by the Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay on Friday. One of the pressing topics was the status and spread of Didymo, or "rock snot" in our region. Didymo, or didymosphenia geminata, is an algae...
UpNorthLive.com
Community organization hosts public forum on opioid use
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- There a new push to reduce prescription opioid use. Friday morning, the Substance Free Coalition of Northwest Michigan hosted a public forum. The forum comes as the group launched its newest phase of the Prescription Opioid Prevention Campaign. Its next phase will focus on medication safety. "Prescription...
UpNorthLive.com
COVID-19 numbers stable but could change, state's top doctor says
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's COVID-19 numbers are pretty stable but that could change as the winter months approach, according to Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for the State of Michigan. Infection numbers surged the last two winters, Bagdarsarian said. The virus tends to transmit during cold dry weather when...
