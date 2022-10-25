Read full article on original website
Please God, Don't Let Twitter Die
I know it’s not cool to admit to liking Twitter, but I’m not afraid: Fuck, I love Twitter. I love reading tweets, I love tweeting. I’m such a twitcuck I actually pay for Twitter Blue. I don’t care who knows it. I wake up in the morning and the first thing I do is unhinge my jaw like a snake, fire up Twitter, and gobble down a massive quantity of tweets. On my deathbed, I’ll look at my beautiful family and hoarsely whisper, “I only wish I had more time to spend reading tweets.”
The Deal Is Done: Elon Musk Finally Owns Twitter
A monthslong saga has finally concluded: Elon Musk owns Twitter. The deal was closed Thursday night, according to CNBC. CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and head of legal, policy, and safety Vijaya Gadde have been fired, according to the Washington Post. Twitter and representatives for Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.
