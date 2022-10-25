Read full article on original website
Fire damages combine and cornfield west of Ramona
The Madison Fire Department responded to a call of a combine fire west of Ramona Wednesday afternoon. Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said that the fire was in a combine in a field near 447th Avenue and 224th Street. He said that both Madison and Ramona Fire Departments responded, with a total of six trucks on scene.
Prescription Take-Back Day is Saturday
Anyone wanting to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs can do so tomorrow as part of National Prescription Take-Back Day. The day is sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Unwanted medications can be disposed of without any questions in a safe medication drop box at participating pharmacies and police stations....
Marcella Folsland
Jesus lifted Marcella (Marcee) Rae Intermill Folsland up to heaven the morning of Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She missed her 90th birthday on earth by one day, but had a bigger celebration with her Savior and Lord!. Marcee was born on October 27, 1932 at Bruce, SD to Lester and...
Parkston Hands Howard the Upset in the Quarterfinals
The Howard Tigers went into the 9AA Quarterfinals without a loss on their record, however that did not scare the Parkston Trojans, as the Trojans went on to defeat the Tigers 34-7 on Thursday night. Both teams had won their first playoff game by 42 points, making it appear that...
Bulldogs Lose in the Quarterfinals to the Trojans
After giving up three touchdowns in the second quarter, the Madison Bulldogs lost last night in the quarterfinals of the 11A State Playoffs to the West Central Trojans 35-6. Neither team scored in the first quarter, though the Trojans were able to move the ball well from the first whistle. West Central scored their first touchdown just moments into the second quarter on a 4-yard fade to Owen Heath from Justin Zirpel.
