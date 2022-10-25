3 charged after man tortured at Murfreesboro hotel for 10 hours

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel.

Murfreesboro police reported 25-year-old Jessica Mortensen contacted the 24-year-old victim on Friday, Oct. 21 and arranged to meet at a Murfreesboro hotel for sex in exchange for $300.

Mortensen and the victim knew each other from high school, police told News 2.

“Clearly in this case, the victim was an easy prey,” Larry Flowers, Murfreesboro police spokesperson said. “The female knew him, knew he was quite gullible, and she took advantage of that.”

Once inside the hotel room on Silohill Lane, Mortensen went into the bathroom, and Harry Kiningham, 41, and Joshua Frazier, 37, approached the victim and claimed to be officers from Nashville, according to Murfreesboro police.

“Not knowing if they were real officers, he complied with their demands, including removing his clothes, emptying his pockets, giving them his wallet, debit card, cell phone,” Flowers said.

In addition, the victim was reportedly forced to give the suspects his bank information before he was taken to a bank at gunpoint and forced to withdraw thousands of dollars. Murfreesboro police reported the victim was then dropped off at his home in College Grove.

“(They) dropped him off at the end of his driveway and simply threw him out like a bag of trash, kept his vehicle, and drove back to Murfreesboro,” Flowers said.

Kiningham was arrested at the hotel where the incident occurred. Officers found what is believed to be crystal meth and marijuana in his pocket.

Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol spotted the victim’s stolen pickup truck at the hotel around 2 a.m. Sunday with Mortensen and Frazier sitting inside. Murfreesboro police reported Mortensen and Frazier tried to run away, but Frazier was captured in the parking lot while Mortensen was found in a hotel bathroom.

All three were charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion. They were booked into the Rutherford County jail on a $33,500 bond each.

Murfreesboro police said even though the victim was willing to pay for sex, which is against the law, he was not charged.

“This female solicited him; yes he agreed, but in this particular case our obligation is to this victim,” Flowers said. Again, he was robbed, tortured, held against his will for hours, so clearly he is the victim in this case.”

Additional charges may come further into the investigation.

