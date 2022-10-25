Read full article on original website
Volleyball victorious at Bloomsburg, 400th win for Coach Piscotty
The Shippensburg University volleyball team secured a 3-1 win at Bloomsburg on Friday night in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division showdown at Nelson Field House that resulted in Leanne Piscotty achieving her 400th career victory as head coach of the Raiders. Set scores were 25-20, 17-25, 25-21 and 25-18.
Shippensburg University sports: Men’s Basketball voted #2
The Shippensburg University men’s basketball team was voted #2 in the 2022-23 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Thursday afternoon by the league office. Theleague’s head coaches conduct the voting. Shippensburg returns four starters and 12 players from the 2021-22 team that...
Terry L Reisinger obituary 1959~2022
Terry L Reisinger, 63, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Born June 19, 1959 in Lewistown, PA, he was a son of Roxie Swartz Reisinger Marpoe and the late Vance Reisinger. Terry was a 1977 graduate of CASHS. He served...
Wilson hosts high school exhibit
Wilson College hosts an exhibition of artwork by area high school students, starting this week and running through Dec. 2. The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, is open to the public in the Bogigian Gallery, Lortz Hall. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Martha “Mickey” E Vink 1927~2022
Martha “Mickey” E Vink, 95, formerly of Mercersburg, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Providence Place in Chambersburg, PA. Born October 20, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA, she was daughter of the late Harry and Jenny Roberts McKee. Mickey graduated from Yeadon High School and West Chester...
Fictitious Name Notice
Notice is hereby given a certificate was or will be filed under the Fictitious Names Act approved May 24, 1945, in the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth of PA setting forth that Timothy William Cook are the only person(s) owning or interested in a business, the character of which is garden tilling, brush hogging, and dumpster rental.
Helen L Mellott obituary 1935~2022
Helen L Mellott, 87, of Needmore, PA passed away Monday, October 24th, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home, Chambersburg, PA. Helen was born in Hustontown, PA on September 18, 1935, the daughter of the late Marie E. (Simcox) and George D. Miller. Mrs. Mellott was a homemaker who loved her...
Eric Franklin Funk obituary 1965~2022
Mr. Eric Franklin Funk, 57 of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Born October 22, 1965 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Connie (Monn) Funk of Mont Alto, PA and the late Theodore Franklin “Frank” Funk who passed away October 11, 2000. Eric was...
Josiah Bobb, Tier 2 Megan’s Law Offender Wanted by CPD
The Chambersburg Borough Police Department is asking for your help in locating Josiah Bobb. Bobb served 437 days in jail for sexually assaulting a child. The charges resulted from online chats he had with a child online. He traveled from Scranton to Tennessee for the purpose of having sex with her. The child was 12 years old at the time.
Art Exhibition of Local Artists at Wilson College
Wilson College will host Improvised: The Art of Practiced Freedom, an art exhibition featuring works by Wilson College and Hagerstown Community College (HCC) arts faculty. It opens on Wednesday, November 2, in Wilson’s Cooley Gallery. It is free and open to the public. A shared project between HCC and...
Kathryn S Miner obituary 1925~2022
Kathryn S Miner, 97, of Chambersburg, PA, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Kate was born on August 15, 1925 in Roxbury, PA to the late Boyd and Blanche (Alleman) Myers. She was from a large and close family, having 7 brothers and 6 sisters. Kate married...
Donald F “Donnie” Kirkpatrick 1946~2022
Mr. Donald F “Donnie” Kirkpatrick, 76, of Shippensburg, formerly of 8th Street, Waynesboro, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 24, 1946, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Fred D. and Alma (Ott) Kirkpatrick. Donnie attended Waynesboro Area Senior High...
Community Outraged at Downtown Business Refusing Candy to Children
My name is Delia and I am 30 years old. I was born and raised in Chambersburg, Pa. I love to support small local businesses and watching our community grow. This weekend October 29th, 2022 we had our annual “Trick or Treat on Main St” in the Borough of Chambersburg.
Virginia Mae Kelso obituary 1925~2022
Virginia Mae Kelso, 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Newville, PA. She was born November 24, 1925 in Walnut Bottom, PA. Virginia was the daughter of the late Harry and Carrie (Holtry) Wyrick. She was employed by Masland Carpets and retired...
General Election Information for Tuesday November 8th, 2022
Polls in Franklin County will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. Registered voters who are in line at 8:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote. To search for your voter registration status (Active or Inactive), your party affiliation, or your polling place address log onto the SURE Public Portal at www.pavoterservices.state.pa.us, or call the Voter Registration Office at (717) 261-3886.
Doris B Kohli obituary 1921~2022
Doris B Kohli, 101, of Shippensburg, and formerly of Levittown, PA, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Shippensburg Health Care & Rehabilitation Center. Born Wednesday, June 1, 1921 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Anthony George and Nellie Cooper Bitter. Doris was a secretary...
Joseph “Joe” E Tarner obituary 1933~2022
Joseph “Joe” E Tarner, 89, of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania and formerly of St. Thomas, passed away October 24, 2022 at the extended care unit of the Fulton County Medical Center. He was born on May 13, 1933 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Ira and Marie (Byers) Tarner. He had retired...
Kaye A Fox obituary 1936~2022
Kaye A Fox, 86, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday morning, October 25, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 22, 1936 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Albert F. and Tressie Smith Armstrong. Mrs. Fox was a 1954 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School and...
Gordon P Murray obituary 1951~2022
Gordon P Murray, 71, of Shippensburg, formally of Spring Run, passed away the evening of Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on September 19, 1951 in Chambersburg, a son of the late Robert H. and Lois Ann (Clippinger) Murray.
