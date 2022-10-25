ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wildcats Today

Calipari Provides No Immediate Update on Sahvir Wheeler's Injury

Kentucky's season-opener against Howard is just eight days away.  The Wildcats entered their first exhibition against Missouri Western State already without its star center Oscar Tshiebwe, who's recovering from a minor knee surgery.  Around the midway point of the second half against the ...
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Marcus Stroman posts series of troubling tweets

Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. That also leads to some troubling paths. Such was the case when Stroman decided to like a tweet from Jason Whitlock defending anti-Semitic comments from Nets’ star Kyrie Irving. Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 more trades Eagles should make to go 17-0

The Eagles are the NFC favorite, but they can increase their chances of winning the Super Bowl even more with these trades. The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated, and stay that way through Week 8. They’ve had their bye, so they sit at 7-0. If they can win their final 10, they will end the year entirely undefeated, which, while difficult and maybe even unlikely, isn’t all that outside of the realm of possibility.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa had the best game of his career today

Wow. All I have to say is wow. The game that Tua Tagovailoa just had was, to me by far, the best game of his young career. I don’t want to hear about the Arizona game from Tua Tagovailoa’s rookie year. I don’t even want to hear about the Ravens’ game from earlier this season. The way Tua played against the Detroit Lions today, was head and shoulders better.
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

FanSided

293K+
Followers
559K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy