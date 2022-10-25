Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
3 longtime Dodgers who (might have) played their final game in LA
Woah, man. It took Justin Turner nearly 10 days to process the Los Angeles Dodgers’ early exit from the postseason. It’s unclear if LA fans, even after the San Diego Padres’ elimination, have been able to do the same. The 111-win season went down the tubes, in...
Calipari Provides No Immediate Update on Sahvir Wheeler's Injury
Kentucky's season-opener against Howard is just eight days away. The Wildcats entered their first exhibition against Missouri Western State already without its star center Oscar Tshiebwe, who's recovering from a minor knee surgery. Around the midway point of the second half against the ...
Chicago Cubs: Marcus Stroman posts series of troubling tweets
Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. That also leads to some troubling paths. Such was the case when Stroman decided to like a tweet from Jason Whitlock defending anti-Semitic comments from Nets’ star Kyrie Irving. Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus...
3 more trades Eagles should make to go 17-0
The Eagles are the NFC favorite, but they can increase their chances of winning the Super Bowl even more with these trades. The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated, and stay that way through Week 8. They’ve had their bye, so they sit at 7-0. If they can win their final 10, they will end the year entirely undefeated, which, while difficult and maybe even unlikely, isn’t all that outside of the realm of possibility.
Three players the Atlanta Falcons should trade prior to the deadline
The Atlanta Falcons have a few players who might draw interest prior to the trade deadline. The Atlanta Falcons have been exceeding the expectations of most people as they are right in the race for the NFC South crown. However, they are also caught in the middle ground of being...
Latest report means it’s time for another offseason of Dodgers-Carlos Correa talk
The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to have to make more changes than most 111-win teams are accustomed to after flaming out in the NLDS against their rival (yes, it’s a rivalry now, unfortunately) San Diego Padres. The pitching is unsettled at best, with Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Anderson...
Tua Tagovailoa had the best game of his career today
Wow. All I have to say is wow. The game that Tua Tagovailoa just had was, to me by far, the best game of his young career. I don’t want to hear about the Arizona game from Tua Tagovailoa’s rookie year. I don’t even want to hear about the Ravens’ game from earlier this season. The way Tua played against the Detroit Lions today, was head and shoulders better.
