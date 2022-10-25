Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Ernest G. Clark
Ernest G. Clark, 79, Middlebury, died at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at his home. He was born March 4, 1943, in Smyrna, N.Y. On May 5, 1967, at Fort Carson, Colo., he married Connie Sue (Downing) Clark. Surviving are his wife: Connie, Middlebury; son: Tom Clark, Middlebury; daughter:...
inkfreenews.com
Brett Denney — PENDING
Brett Denney, 64, North Webster, passed away on Oct. 30, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne. Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home of North Webster, is handling arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Larry D. Hooley
Larry D. Hooley, 83, Goshen, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at home surrounded by family. He was born Oct. 1, 1939, in Middlebury. On April 15, 1962, he married Marilynn M. Yoder in Goshen. She survives along with a son: Gregory D. (Carol Christner) Hooley, Goshen; a grandson; two...
inkfreenews.com
Freda A. Leslie
Freda A. Leslie, 86, passed away after a recent decline in her health on Oct. 27, 2022, at Millers Nursing Home in Plymouth. She was born in Kosciusko County on April 14, 1936. On Dec. 26, 1972, she married John R. Leslie. Freda is survived by her children: Darcy (Desiree)...
inkfreenews.com
Mazie W. Hollars
Mazie W. Hollars, 98, South Whitley, died peacefully at 5:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Timbercrest Health Care, North Manchester, where she had been a resident for the past month. She was born on June 12, 1924, in Keavy, Ky. On March 1, 1946, she married Marvin A. Hollars,...
inkfreenews.com
Carol Jean Siddall
Carol Jean Siddall, 81, Knox, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Plymouth. She was born Monday, May 5, 1941. She married James Siddall; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her sons, Dennis (Debbie) James Siddall, New Carlisle and Steven (Peggy) Siddall, Monterey; daughters, Connie (Jay) Lynn Marks, Morgantown and Kellie (Chris) Jean Marshall, Knox; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ron Back, Knox.
inkfreenews.com
Charles William Howard — UPDATED
Charles William Howard, 90, Argos, died at 1:24 p.m. Oct. 27, 2022, in Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. He was born Aug. 12, 1932. Charles married Linda Andrews; she preceded him in death. He then married Nancy Jane Lyons on Oct. 15, 2000; she survives in Argos. Charles is also...
inkfreenews.com
Michael ‘Mike’ Felabom
Michael “Mike” Felabom, 67, Claypool, died Oct. 27, 2022, at his home in Claypool. Mike was born Feb. 3, 1955. He married Kathy Felabom; she survives in Claypool. He is also survived by his stepsons, Benjamin (Tina) Kline, Otwell and Jason Rhoades, Charlotte, N.C.; stepdaughter, Brandi (Randy Hayes) Kline, Pendleton; sister, Carol Romack, Wakarusa; and five grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Beverly Warren — UPDATED
Beverly Jean Warren, 81, a longtime resident of the Ligonier and Milford area, died unexpectedly Oct. 17, 2022, at home in Ligonier. Born June 27, 1941, in Ligonier, Bev (as most knew her), was the daughter of Daniel James and Lois Louise (Smith) Musser. She attended Milford High School and was married to Jack Warren on Jan. 30, 1960. The pair shared more than 62 years before his death in August of this year.
inkfreenews.com
Award-Winning Author At North Webster Community Public Library
NORTH WEBSTER — Award-winning author Karen B. Kurtz from Goshen, Indiana, will talk about her children’s book Sophia’s Gift and its publishing journey, sign books, and answer questions on November 9, 2022 at North Webster Community Public Library, 110 East North Street, in North Webster, Indiana. The presentation “From History Detective to Book Awards” begins at 1 p.m.
inkfreenews.com
Lawn Care Tips for November
GOSHEN — By November, most people are ready for yard work to end. Irrigation systems are winterized, hoses are drained, and there is great anticipation to put mowers and rakes away for winter. Still, there is yard work to do in November that has a big effect on the health of your lawn next year.
inkfreenews.com
Spooktakular Is Tonight In Downtown Warsaw
WARSAW — Main Street Warsaw, in partnership with Kensington Digital Media, the City of Warsaw, and Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club, will host Downtown Warsaw Spooktakular 2022 tonight, Oct. 28. There will be some barbecue food trucks downtown from 5-7:30 p.m. or sold-out. “Casper the Friendly Ghost” will be playing...
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: Syracuse Woman Dies After Single-Vehicle Accident
NORTH MANCHESTER — A Syracuse woman is dead after a single-vehicle accident in southeast Kosciusko County. At 12:11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident on South SR 13, near East SR 14, North Manchester. According to an accident...
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse, North Webster Libraries Team Up For Teen Art Contest
NORTH WEBSTER — Students in grades six through 12 can submit their artwork based on the theme, “All Together Now: Kindness, Unity, Friendship!” to either the North Webster Community Public Library or Syracuse Public Library until Friday, Dec. 23, for a chance to win prizes of the following amounts: first place, $50; second place, $25; and third place, $15.
inkfreenews.com
Land Of Oz Sweeps Into The Syracuse Public Library
SYRACUSE — The Land of Oz has swept into the Syracuse Public Library, and now during the entire month of November, you can test your wits and try to solve the library’s latest escape room — “Escape From Oz.”. During library hours, starting Monday, Oct. 31,...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:36 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, East CR 1000N, west of North Sandpoint Drive, Cromwell. Driver: Elva G. Kissell, 65, East CR 450N, Leesburg. Kissell’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. 11:42 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27,...
inkfreenews.com
No Tricks, All Treats: Hundreds Attend Downtown Warsaw’s Spooktakular
WARSAW — Princesses, pirates, and popular television show characters trick-or-treated in downtown Warsaw during the annual Spooktakular event on Friday, Oct. 28. Local organizations and businesses passed out candy to trick-or-treaters near the courthouse, while many set up for trunk or treat in the city hall parking lot. Dozens...
inkfreenews.com
Crossroads Bank Warsaw Branch Donates To AWL
WARSAW — Crossroads Bank recently had an all-employee contest to see who had the cutest pet. The employee pet that received the most votes was to be given $250 to donate to their animal shelter of choice. A couple of employees of the Warsaw branch, having adopted previously from the Animal Welfare League, entered their pets in the contest in hopes of winning. Unfortunately, their pets did not win.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Various items were stolen from Dollar General. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. Fuel and sockets were stolen from...
inkfreenews.com
Trick-Or-Treat On The Trails Is Saturday In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — Kids and adults alike are welcome to enjoy Trick-or-Treat on the Trails, on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Winona Lake. Winona Lake Limitless Park is hosting the event in partnership with the Warsaw Community Public Library and Parkview YMCA. Trick-or-treating will be from 3-5 p.m. The path...
Comments / 0