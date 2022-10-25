The Grundy County Ambulance service hired three new paramedics this week, two signing on for full-time employment and another to work PRN. All three are experienced providers who’ve been working for other services in the surrounding area. The first of the two new full-time employees to start has already begun to fill shifts and the second, along with the new PRN employee, will start work in early November in order to give their respective employers due notice.

GRUNDY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO