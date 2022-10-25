Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Saturday morning fundraiser clears $300 for Trenton Mascots Program
A fundraising breakfast on Saturday morning for the mascots programs at Trenton High School and Trenton Middle School raised slightly over $500 before expenses. Mascots advisor Dave Burkeybile estimated those expenses will be approximately $200, leaving approximately $300 to go towards the program’s operational costs. Those costs include new costumes in the future, and donations the mascots programs make to civic projects.
kttn.com
SUV demolished in crash involving farm tractor on Highway 46
A northwest Missouri man was hurt Saturday morning when the sports utility vehicle he was driving collided with a farm tractor in Nodaway County. Seventy-year-old Richard Lebow of Parnell was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 67-year-old David Miller of Ravenwood, was not reported hurt.
kttn.com
Office of Broadband Development to hold public meeting in Unionville for input on broadband infrastructure
The Office of Broadband Development will hold a regional listening session in the Green Hills Area. Input can be provided at the Connecting All Missourians session at the Putnam County Middle School in Unionville on November 3rd from 4 to 6 pm. A concurrent virtual option will also be available.
kchi.com
Serious Injury Crash In Daviess County
A 19-year-old from Chillicothe had serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Daviess County. Montana R Akers of Chillicothe was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph following the crash on I-35, 5 miles south of Cameron. According to the report, Akers was northbound on I-35 and ran off the east side of the road and his truck overturned. Akers was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected from the truck, resulting in serious injuries.
bethanyclipper.com
Doctor realizes dream to have family practice in Bethany
Bethany, MO: Dr. Zach Mahler, a native of Lincoln, Nebraska, has opened his new practice at the HCCH Medical Clinic, the clinic has announced.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests woman in Daviess County
A woman from Liberty was arrested in Daviess County Thursday night and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The highway patrol said 40-year-old Tara Lawson was wanted on a Clay County felony warrant for probation violation – resisting arrest by fleeing. The patrol also accused her of possession of...
kttn.com
Obit & Services: Carolyn Louise Casady
Carolyn Louise Casady, 78, Bethany, MO passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at a Chillicothe, MO hospital. She was born on April 17, 1944, in Bethany, Missouri the daughter of Alva L. “Pete” and Mattie Loueva (Heimbaugh) Tanner. In July 1991, she married L. Marvin Casady. He preceded...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Melissa Anne Anderson
A funeral service for Chillicothe resident Melissa Anne Anderson will be on October 31st at 11 o’clock in the morning at the Lindley Funeral Home of Chillicothe. Burial will be at the Hutchinson Cemetery of Chillicothe. Visitation starts October 31st at 10 o’clock in the morning at the funeral home.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Joseph E. “Joe” Easton
Joseph E. “Joe” Easton, 73, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. He was born on March 14, 1949, in Bethany, MO the son of Richard Lee and Mary Evelyn (Walstrom) Easton. On October 10, 1969, he married Patricia Ward in Paducah, Kentucky. Joe attended Missouri Western State University...
kttn.com
Boil advisories issued in Sullivan and Mercer counties
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice due to a water main break. The advisory affects customers on Venus Road from Highway 129 to Vendor Drive and includes Vendor Drive and Holt Road. Mercer County Public Water Supply District has...
Look Inside a $5 Million Kirksville Estate with Marble Floors
If you daydream of having a home with marble floors, I have found what may be your dream property in Kirksville, Missouri. Marble floors are just the beginning of what this property has in store for you. I found this grand estate at 3515 S 1st Street in Kirksville, Missouri...
ktvo.com
Multiple departments respond to barn fire in Adair County
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple departments rushed to a barn fire in Adair County, just east of Sublette, Mo., on Morgan Way Saturday. According to property owner Adam Moore, around 5 p.m., a fire started in a barn where his sheep were. Moore wasn't home at the time, but...
kttn.com
Two Grundy County Ambulance employees terminated from jobs
Two Grundy County Ambulance employees have been terminated from their jobs. Facebook posts indicate Paramedic Jenny Hunter and Emergency Medical Technician Carrie Evans were released on Wednesday. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray says the Grundy County Commission does not deal with the hiring and firing of ambulance employees. Ambulance Director Sarah...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Brookfield man on drug allegations and Caldwell County warrant
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Brookfield man in Livingston County on Friday morning, October 28 on drug-related allegations and a warrant. Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph Anderson was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The Caldwell County misdemeanor warrant was for allegedly not wearing a seat belt.
kchi.com
Arrest In Livingston County
One arrest is reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the local counties. Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph P Anderson of Brookfield was arrested in Livingston County at about 10:23 am Friday for alleged possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and on a Caldwell County warrant for alleged no seat belt. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Carrollton man airlifted to Truman Medical Center after crashing on rural road
The Highway Patrol reports a Carrollton man sustained moderate injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned in Ray County on Thursday morning, October 27th. A medical helicopter airlifted 31-year-old George Kronshage to Truman Medical Center. The SUV traveled south on Route D before running off the road north...
kttn.com
Powersville man demolishes pickup in Friday night crash
The Highway Patrol reports a Powersville man sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck he drove overturned 10 miles north of Unionville on Friday night, October 28. The man was later arrested. A private vehicle transported 22-year-old Ty Davis to Wayne County Hospital of Corydon, Iowa. The pickup traveled west...
kttn.com
Grundy County Ambulance service hires three paramedics
The Grundy County Ambulance service hired three new paramedics this week, two signing on for full-time employment and another to work PRN. All three are experienced providers who’ve been working for other services in the surrounding area. The first of the two new full-time employees to start has already begun to fill shifts and the second, along with the new PRN employee, will start work in early November in order to give their respective employers due notice.
kchi.com
BooFest – Halloween Night In Chillicothe
Chillicothe’s annual celebration of Halloween, BooFest, will be Monday evening in Downtown Chillicothe. Main Street Chillicothe Director Tomie Walker says it is a safe alternative for the kids. Walker says BooFest will be from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Several businesses from outside the downtown area will be downtown for...
kttn.com
Charges dropped against Kirksville woman charged with murder
A case has been dismissed for a Kirksville woman charged with first and second-degree murder. According to Harrison County Circuit Clerk Sherece Eivins, charges for Makuya Stephanie Kambamba were dismissed nolle pros on August 1, 2022. Kambamba also faced charges of first and second-degree involuntary manslaughter and abuse or neglect...
Comments / 0