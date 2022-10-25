Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired during Halloween gathering
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A report of shots fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the area of West Burnside Street and West Avenue. Police say multiple shots were fired during a Halloween...
KELOLAND TV
Police investigate stabbing in central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police were on the scene in a central Sioux Falls neighborhood for what has now been confirmed as a stabbing. The call came in just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of West 9th Street and Duluth Avenue. Multiple officers were going in...
kelo.com
Fatal crash near Humboldt earlier this afternoon
HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person died Saturday afternoon from a rollover crash north of Humboldt. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says a just before 12:30 this afternoon, a deputy discovered the crash near the intersection of 457th Avenue and 260th Street. A Chevy Tahoe had been traveling north on 457th Avenue when the driver lost control and went into the west ditch. One person was ejected when the vehicle rolled. The sheriff’s department says one person died on scene, and another was transported to a local hospital. The crash is under investigation.
2 people fall victim to Xcel scam in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have received two reports of scammers posing as an Xcel employee. In the first case, the caller told the victim they were late on a bill and gave instructions to get a re-loadable credit card. The person followed the directions, losing $800 before realizing it was a […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 4 young men carjacked Buick off I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are looking for four young men who carjacked a Buick off I-90. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Friday morning on N Marion Road off I-90, a driver was flagged down by four young men who said they needed a ride. When the man pulled over and stopped, the suspects dragged him out of the vehicle and stole it. It is a 2004 Gold Buick Regal, and neither the vehicle nor the suspects have been found at this time.
KELOLAND TV
Pedestrian killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash that left one person dead. The crash happened in the area of west 12th Street and Cherry Lake Avenue around 7:41 p.m. At this time, very little is being released about the incident. We expect to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police look for suspect car involved in pedestrian fatality
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are looking to identify the driver of one of the cars involved in a pedestrian versus car fatal crash Tuesday night. Patrol Captain Adam Zishka with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said around 7:45 p.m., police were called regarding a pedestrian who was struck by a car while walking on the roadway of Highway 42 and Cherry Lake Ave. in Sioux Falls. Nearby deputies responded quickly to the scene, and a medical professional who happened to be in the area helped provide life-saving measures. Medical professionals with the on-scene ambulance said the pedestrian was dead. The pedestrian has been identified as 33-year-old Aaron Exendine.
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after threatening Sioux Falls hospital
GRANVILLE, Iowa (KELO)– A Granville, Iowa, man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Ryan Betcke was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say he called Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls and threatened to shoot employees with an A-K-47. Because...
amazingmadison.com
Prescription Take-Back Day is Saturday
Anyone wanting to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs can do so tomorrow as part of National Prescription Take-Back Day. The day is sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Unwanted medications can be disposed of without any questions in a safe medication drop box at participating pharmacies and police stations....
KELOLAND TV
Arrests made in Kingsbury County theft
KINGSBURY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Several people were arrested after stealing something from a vehicle in Lake Preston. According to the Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Sunday. A person reported that a couple of people in a dark-colored pickup took something from a vehicle. The pickup...
dakotanewsnow.com
Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man accused of attempted murder for shooting Flying J employee in South Dakota
Police say a man was arrested early Wednesday morning after shooting a man at the Flying J in northwestern Sioux Falls.
Minnesota Man Killed in Rollover Crash
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a rollover crash in western Minnesota claimed the life of a Edgerton man Tuesday afternoon. The crash report says 40-year-old Eric Dalle was traveling south on Hwy. 91 when the SUV he was driving went off the road and rolled into the ditch around 4:45 p.m. The deadly crash occurred about 15 miles east of Pipestone.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities searching for man wanted for murder, kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on the whereabouts of a man suspected of several crimes. 35-year-old Brandyn Smith, who also goes by ‘King’, is wanted for murder, robbery and kidnapping — all with the use of a deadly weapon. The warrant for his arrest is out of Las Vegas, but there’s a chance he’s here in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after weekend stabbings; ex-child care worker pleads not guilty; Miner Brewing Co. to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls man is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail this morning, facing two charges of first-degree attempted murder.
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
KELOLAND TV
Woman facing several charges related to hit and run crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman faces her 2nd DWI charge, along with child abuse and hit and run. In court this afternoon, prosecutors said Markida Cox had her niece and nephew in the car while she was driving intoxicated. Prosecutors also claim Cox kept driving...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man arrested after stabbing 3 over weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars — accused of stabbing three strangers over the weekend. Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Pettigrew on Sunday. He’s charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. At 9 a.m. Sunday, police say Pettigrew stabbed a 28-year-old woman...
