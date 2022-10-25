Read full article on original website
Times News
Tamaqua rolls to mercy-rule victory over PV
Tamaqua gave its seniors something to remember and its future opponent something to think about. The Blue Raiders put together their most impressive performance of the season, dominating Panther Valley on both sides of the line of scrimmage and rolling to a 49-0 mercy-rule win on Friday night. It was...
Times News
Heckman adds to lead; Hurley now in second
He’s flexing his muscles and showing the rest of the field he’s ready to stake permanent claim of the king’s throne. He’s “Hot Rod” Heckman, the preseason favorite to win the Bob Ford Memorial Grid Picks Cup who is gaining energy over the final weeks of the football schedule.
Times News
Lehighton ends drought against JT
The four-year drought is over for the Lehighton Indians. Their 27-14 win over Jim Thorpe Friday night was celebrated on the field with the hoisting of the Route 209 Trophy, which goes to the winner. With two straight end-of-the-season victories, the Indians now wait to see if they qualify for...
Times News
Campbell helps ND eliminate Thorpe
Difference-maker, game-changer, x-factor. Name the cliche for an impact player that can solely change the outcome of a match, and they all would be appropriate for Notre Dame Green Pond middle hitter Carly Campbell. Campbell dominated from the second set on and helped the Crusaders down the Olympians in four...
Times News
No. Lehigh ‘runs’ past Palmerton
Northern Lehigh head coach Joe Tout knows the importance of controlling the line of scrimmage. After all, he was an all-state lineman during his playing days. On Friday night, his guys in the trenches wore down Palmerton and the result was a convincing 49-28 victory in the annual Battle of the Blue Mountain.
Times News
Pine Grove eliminates Northern Lehigh
Andrew Haas laid down the gauntlet to his defense. “My challenge to them was zero shots, zero shots on goal,” said the Pine Grove girls’ soccer coach. The Cardinals came close. Pine Grove’s defense held down a high-powered Northern Lehigh offense - and made a second-half goal stand...
Times News
Northern Lehigh is the 5-star choice in DeSchriver’s final regular season power rankings
The regular season concludes tonight but for several teams in the Times News coverage area this is not the ender - they have qualified for the playoffs next weekend. I, unfortunately, have been eliminated from postseason play. A mid-season slump - pretty sure it was too many ice cream references...
Times News
Defense carries Bears over Stroudsburg
Pleasant Valley might not run the North, but the Bears can lay claim to Monroe County. It doesn’t have a slick rivalry name or a fancy trophy. But it certainly has a nice ring to it. Pleasant Valley capped its most successful regular season since 2016 with a 14-13...
Times News
Tide tops N’western
POTTSVILLE - Northwestern girls’ volleyball coach Mike Maston didn’t think it could happen. It was an eye-opening experience at an inopportune time. Thursday night, he watched his team struggle mightily in a District 11 Class 3A quarterfinal round game against fourth-seeded and host Pottsville, 25-21, 25-16, 25-16 at Martz Hall.
Times News
Panthers rally to stun PG
MINERSVILLE – Panther Valley’s volleyball team looked like it was going to melt like butter on a hot summer day. Pine Grove was bringing the heat - flamethrower type of heat. The Cardinals looked poised and were showing no kinks in the armor. Their powerful front line was...
Times News
Pine Grove holds off Marian 14-6
PINE GROVE - Marian was hoping to break even on the season, and Pine Grove was searching for its third win Friday night on the last weekend of the regular season. Both teams struggled offensively in the first two quarters. Pine Grove broke through for a pair of early touchdowns...
Times News
Lehighton Class of 1962
Classmates of the Lehighton High School Class of 1962 gathered at Woodstone Country Club in Danielsville to celebrate the 60th reunion recently. Those attending were front row, left to right, Carol Getz Zickler, Dawne Sensinger Ladeas, Trudy Hartung Frey, Cora Ann Rehrig Carpenter, Sally Schafer Whiteman, Joan Creitz Miller, Brenda Everett Franzone, and Carol O’Brian Eroh. Second row, Sandra Seltzer Bove, Pat Wentz Everett, Georgine Smith Esrang, Judy Reed Castagnola, Darlene Ulshafer, Marjorie Szoke, Sharon Getz Merluzzi, Brenda Koons Steigerwalt, Renee Stout Gombert, and Mary Lou Diehl Gilotti. Third row, Sharelle Long Kratzer, Carrol Snyder Smith, Lou Ann Fritzinger Fenstermaker, Dawn DeReamer Blocker, Eilene Everett Dietrich, Linda Pettit Pekurny, Carolyn Parliman Carter, and Donna Berger Ahner. Fourth row, Wilbur Schnauffer, Mary Lou Smoyer German, David Benner, Sandra Kreidler Schnauffer, Manuel DaCosta, Walton Smith, Russell Miller, Glen Jake Buskirk, George Pekurny, Keith Graver, Robert White, and Warren Semmel. Also present but missing from picture was Lenore Beers Dreisbach. Classmates came from as far away as California. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Polka Mass in Jim Thorpe Nov. 19
The Lutheran Church of St. John in the Heights in Jim Thorpe will have a Polka Mass at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 19. The Heidelberg Brass Band will perform. The Polka Mass with the Heidelberg Brass Band made its debut in May 2015 in celebration of the 25th ordination anniversary of Pastor Glenn Beard, Jr., manager of the band.
Times News
Paranormal group investigates area sightings
David Wargo remembered the morning his mother called him, telling him that his brother - a newly ordained minister - had arrived on her doorstep in a panic. It wasn’t yet daybreak but Jeffrey Wargo had already spent a harrowing first night at his church’s parsonage in Riegelsville. He was convinced that the old Victorian home was haunted.
Times News
ON THIS DATE: October 29, 1962
Michael O’Connell was installed as grand knight of the Archbishop Ryan Council, Knights of Columbus, during a ceremony held last night in the council’s chambers in Lansford. Other members installed as officers were Joseph Oriel, financial secretary; John S. Coury, recording secretary; Albert Coury, chancellor; Peter Slog, treasurer;...
Times News
Fire sweeps through Tamaqua buildings
Firefighters from across the region responded to an intense fire that struck Tamaqua’s downtown just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. No one was injured in the blaze, which impacted multiple buildings on the 100 block of West Broad Street. According to Tamaqua Fire Chief James Connely, the fire started on...
Times News
Community remembers Palmerton hospital
It was an occasion to pay their final respects to an unshakable gold standard of the Palmerton community. A sizable crowd gathered for a Remembrance Ceremony held Thursday morning at the former St. Luke’s Palmerton Hospital one last time. Demolition of the former Palmerton Hospital is expected to begin...
Times News
Palmerton set to begin leaf collection on Monday
Palmerton Borough plans to begin its annual leaf collections on Monday. Collection will run through Dec. 2, according to the borough office. • Mondays: leaf pickup will take place at Residence Park, areas north of Colombia Avenue and east of Third Street;. • Tuesdays: north sides of Lehigh and Franklin...
Times News
Palmerton borough manager to retire
Palmerton is on the lookout for a new leader to guide it into the future. With regret, borough council on a 6-0 vote Thursday accepted the retirement of borough Manager Donna McGarry, effective April 11. Afterward, council agreed to hire the Lafayette College Meyner Center at the rate of $105...
Times News
Halloween events
• The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville 5:45 p.m. today. It is a tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. today. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
