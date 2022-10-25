Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Related
Complex
50 Cent Speaks on Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks: ‘I Think He’s in a Dangerous Area’
During an appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning on Tuesday, 50 Cent shared his thoughts on Kanye West’s recent series of antisemitic remarks. “When you watch the whole Kanye thing play out, what are your thoughts on sort of the monolith, the way he sort of has been describing Jews as this big agenda?” co-host Peter Rosenberg asked. “’Cause I know you have relationships with all different kinds of Jewish people.”
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Kanye West, Revises His Prior Take On The Rapper’s Career Survival
Volatile ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith unleashed on Kanye West today, asking whether Jewish people helped him or hurt him in his business deals. Smith spoke on his Know Mercy podcast today in the wake of West’s embattled week of interviews, in which the rapper’s comments cost him several business deals amid widespread condemnation.
TMZ.com
Judge Mathis Says Kanye's Degrading Black Race, Adidas Can Walk Away
Judge Mathis thinks Kanye West is degrading African-American with his antics -- and by extension, he believes Ye makes Adidas look bad too ... giving 'em every right to break up. The TV magistrate went scorched earth on KW Friday in L.A. where he told our photog what he thought...
ETOnline.com
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Kardashian fans shocked after Kim & four family members slam Kanye West’s antisemitic rants in scathing posts
KIM Kardashian and four of her family members have publicly spoken out against ex-husband Kanye West's antisemitic rants. The controversial rapper sparked global outrage with his comments about Jewish people earlier this month. Now Kim, 42, and several of her family members have taken a stand against his behavior. The...
Kanye West Reportedly in Negotiations With Black-Owned Brands After Severing Ties With Gap
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
Holocaust Museum LA invited Kanye West to a private tour. Now it’s target of antisemitic attacks
Holocaust Museum LA said it’s been the target of antisemitic attacks after Kanye West rejected the museum’s invitation for a private tour. The museum extended the invitation to West, who now goes by Ye, via an Instagram stories post on Oct. 11, following the rapper’s recent inflammatory remarks about the Jewish community.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Says Being Dropped By ‘Drink Champs’ & Balenciaga Was ‘The Happiest Day Of My Life’
Kanye West is making it loud and clear that he’s happy that all these companies and people are cutting their ties with him as he’s seeing who’s really on his side. During a podcast interview with MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, Ye explained how Balenciaga canceling their deal with him and his most recent Drink Champs episode being pulled down was a great moment for him.
Kanye West Fires Back At Howard Stern For Comparing Him To Hitler: You’re A ‘Sad Old Man’
Kanye West, 45, targeted Howard Stern, 68, after the radio show host compared the rapper to Hitler for his anti-semitic behavior that has outraged fellow celebrities and huge corporate companies. “What is the version of the apology short of kissing Howard Stern’s d**k?” Ye said on the Lex Friedman Podcast on Tuesday, October 25. “That’s the whole point, Howard Stern, nobody wants to kiss your d**k so shut the f**k up!” Kanye added.
Kanye West erupts after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership 'under review' following 'White Lives Matter' statement
Kanye West’s partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas is "under review," the company said Thursday and the star is not happy about the decision. In a profanity-laced Instagram post, West scrutinized the sports retailer and claimed they "stole" his designs, according to TMZ. "F—K ADIDAS," West said in the since-deleted...
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Yeezy shoe collectors are 'panic selling' following Kanye West's antisemitic rants
Kanye West's antisemitism has cost him a lucrative business relationship with Adidas — and it has hurt prices of the controversial musician's once-coveted Yeezy sneakers and apparel on the secondary market.
TVOvermind
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Communicate Through Assistants
Another day, another Kanye news. At this point, we’re no longer surprised at the things Kanye West says and does. Over the years, he has proven that he can go from hot to cold in mere seconds. From Twitter rants to questionable clips, it’s safe to say that Kanye REALLY enjoys hoarding all the attention.
Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far
Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Labels Taylor Swift & Beyoncé’s Newest Albums, “Objectively Bad”
Candace Owens says she isn’t a fan of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s newest albums. Candace Owens says that Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s newest albums, Midnights, and Renaissance, are “objectively bad” and that everyone is just pretending they’re still good artists. The conservative pundit shared the hot take on her Twitter account, Monday.
HuffPost
Major Sports Stars Leave Kanye West's Donda Agency Over Antisemitism
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this year to represent some of their interests...
Complex
YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown
Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
Antisemitic group hangs banner supporting Kanye West over Los Angeles highway
An antisemitic and white supremacist group unfurled a banner above a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday reading “Kanye is right about the Jews” following the rapper’s widely-condemned antisemitic remarks. The group responsible for the banners above Interstate 405 appears to be the Goyim Defense League, a...
Comments / 0