Kemp, Abrams argue abortion, voting in Ga. governor debate
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams traded harsh attacks on Georgia’s elections during the pair’s final debate Sunday before Georgia’s Nov. 8 election, while elaborating on their positions on abortion and offering sharply differing visions for the state’s economy.
Obama mourns civility, criticizes Republican motives during Detroit visit
DETROIT, Mich. — During a visit to Detroit on Saturday, former President Barack Obama told a crowd he was saddened by the state of American politics amid a loss of civility, noting Friday's violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul. Ten days from the midterm election, Obama...
This is the late message some Democrats believe could make a difference in close elections
With just over a week to go until Election Day, a collection of Democratic candidates and supportive groups are willing to try a strategy that several party strategists acknowledge has not been very successful so far.
