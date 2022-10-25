ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Interested In Notable Trade

The Chiefs have already made a splash before the trade deadline, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney in a deal with the Giants. With the deadline just two days away, it sounds like the AFC powerhouse could make one more notable move. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated released a plethora of...
FanSided

3 more trades Eagles should make to go 17-0

The Eagles are the NFC favorite, but they can increase their chances of winning the Super Bowl even more with these trades. The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated, and stay that way through Week 8. They’ve had their bye, so they sit at 7-0. If they can win their final 10, they will end the year entirely undefeated, which, while difficult and maybe even unlikely, isn’t all that outside of the realm of possibility.
FanSided

Raiders’ loss brings joy to Chiefs bye week

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye week, Chiefs Kingdom was able to watch the Las Vegas Raiders get beat by the New Orleans Saints. Is anyone else having the bye-week blues? I’m glad that the Kansas City Chiefs are getting a much-needed week off from football action, but it’s just not the same when they aren’t playing.
Democrat and Chronicle

Buffalo Bills vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Sunday Night Football updates

The Buffalo Bills has annihilated its two opponents in primetime this year. The Bills could make it 3-for-3 against the struggling Green Bay Packers. Buffalo (5-1) hosts Green Bay (3-4) at Highmark Stadium at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football on NBC. The Bills are on a three-game winning streak and fresh off a bye week, while the Packers have lost three straight games. ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Future Job News

It remains to be seen when Tom Brady will actually retire from playing football. Brady, 45, chose to come out of retirement and play another season for the Bucs this year. Many assumed this would be his final year on the field, but perhaps following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, he'll be even more committed to football.
Pro Football Rumors

Chiefs, Rams expected to pursue edge rushing help

The most notable pass rusher that has the best chance of being moved within the next several days appears to be Denver’s Bradley Chubb. Indeed, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com classifies the 2-5 Broncos as the most likely team to make a trade, and he further reports that one club has offered Denver a package headlined by a first-round pick in exchange for Chubb. Even though two of Chubb’s first four professional seasons were marred by injury, his fifth season has proven that, when healthy, he is one of the game’s better edge defenders. Through seven games in 2022, he has posted 5.5. sacks and two forced fumbles.
Yardbarker

2022 FPC Chiefs Draft Prospect Watchlist: CFB Week 9

Kansas City Chiefs fans have to be sitting pretty comfortably right now. With the team on the bye this week, they sit atop the AFC West at 5-2. The second half of the season will present some intriguing matchups. Though, the strength of some of the opponents appears to have dwindled greatly, compared to what most envisioned going into the year. With no Chiefs football this week, fans will be able to check out plenty of other action. This includes potential 2023 Kansas City draft prospects.
FanSided

FanSided

