South Korea promises thorough investigation into deadly Halloween crush
SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo promised on Monday a thorough investigation into the Halloween crush over the weekend that killed 153 people, adding the government would then make necessary changes to prevent such an accident from happening again.
Lula promises to unite a divided Brazil, seek fair global trade
SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday promised to unite a divided country in a speech after defeating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a runoff presidential vote.
Surge Energy US offers public look at sustainability initiatives
A frequent lamentation among those in the oil and gas industry is that the industry does not do a good job of telling its story, including how it is working to improve its environmental footprint. Surge Energy US Holdings, a Houston-based subsidiary of Shandong Xinchao Energy, has taken that criticism...
Falling stockpiles boost oil prices 3.4% this week
Oil prices rebounded this week as reports of falling stockpiles overcame continued worries about a global economic slowdown. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose three of five trading days, including a $2.59 jump Wednesday and a $1.17 rise Thursday that put prices back over $89 a barrel. WTI ended the week with a 3.4% gain despite dropping $1.18 Friday to end at $87.90 per barrel, up from $85.05 at last Friday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $84.38, according to Plains All American.
Doctor Reddy's: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
HYDERABAD, India (AP) _ Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Friday reported earnings of $137 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Hyderabad, India-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $775 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
JinkoSolar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHANGRAO, China (AP) _ JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $77.3 million. The Shangrao, China-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 59 cents per share. The solar power product maker posted revenue of $2.74...
EU commissioner warns Musk Twitter must 'fly by our rules'
European Commissioner Thierry Breton took to Twitter to send a warning to the social-media platform's new owner, hours after billionaire Elon Musk closed his $44 billion deal for the company. "In Europe, the bird will fly by our rules," Breton, the EU's internal markets commissioner, said on Friday in response...
