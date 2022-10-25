ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Surge Energy US offers public look at sustainability initiatives

A frequent lamentation among those in the oil and gas industry is that the industry does not do a good job of telling its story, including how it is working to improve its environmental footprint. Surge Energy US Holdings, a Houston-based subsidiary of Shandong Xinchao Energy, has taken that criticism...
HOUSTON, TX
Falling stockpiles boost oil prices 3.4% this week

Oil prices rebounded this week as reports of falling stockpiles overcame continued worries about a global economic slowdown. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose three of five trading days, including a $2.59 jump Wednesday and a $1.17 rise Thursday that put prices back over $89 a barrel. WTI ended the week with a 3.4% gain despite dropping $1.18 Friday to end at $87.90 per barrel, up from $85.05 at last Friday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $84.38, according to Plains All American.
Doctor Reddy's: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HYDERABAD, India (AP) _ Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) on Friday reported earnings of $137 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Hyderabad, India-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. The pharmaceutical posted revenue of $775 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
JinkoSolar: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGRAO, China (AP) _ JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $77.3 million. The Shangrao, China-based company said it had net income of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 59 cents per share. The solar power product maker posted revenue of $2.74...
EU commissioner warns Musk Twitter must 'fly by our rules'

European Commissioner Thierry Breton took to Twitter to send a warning to the social-media platform's new owner, hours after billionaire Elon Musk closed his $44 billion deal for the company. "In Europe, the bird will fly by our rules," Breton, the EU's internal markets commissioner, said on Friday in response...
TEXAS STATE

