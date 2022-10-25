ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

wjct.org

Jury recommends death in killing of 2 Putnam boys

After a long week of sentencing hearing testimony, a Putnam County jury unanimously recommended the death penalty Friday for Mark Wilson Jr., who was convicted of the brutal murder of two young brothers in 2020. Wilson was found guilty earlier this month on two counts of first-degree murder for killing...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
wjct.org

Medical Roundtable; Mütter Museum

This week, we took a closer look at some of the top health care headlines with our monthly Medical Roundtable. Our panelists were:. Dr. Jennifer Cowart, hospitalist in Jacksonville. Dr. Michelle Aquino, hospitalist at Baptist Health in Jacksonville. Mütter Museum. We also spoke with Kate Quinn, executive director of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Walmart Health to open 3 more clinics in Jacksonville

Walmart will open three health centers in Jacksonville as part of 16 expected in Florida by fall 2023. The Jacksonville clinics are at the Walmart Supercenters at 11900 Atlantic Blvd., 10991 San Jose Blvd. and 12100 Lem Turner Road. In April, Walmart Health opened clinics at 7075 Collins Road in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Town homes fill budget niche in Northeast Florida

The dream of purchasing a first home conjures thoughts of a detached home with a fenced yard, two-car garage and maybe a covered patio. Prospective homebuyers today are waking up to the reality of inflation and rising interest rates. An option that is becoming more popular is purchasing a town...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

National RSV surge hits Jacksonville

Respiratory syncytial virus — RSV — is surging across the U.S., and Jacksonville kids aren’t being spared. Dr. Mobeen Rathore, chief of infectious disease at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, says the hospital is “definitely in an RSV outbreak situation,” with more than 10% of patients testing positive for the illness.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s shows, go to our calendar page. Bedroom...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

