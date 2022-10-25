ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren London, Family Members Mourn The Loss Of Nipsey Hussle's Grandmother

By Tony M. Centeno
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Nipsey Hussle's family is mourning the death of its matriarch Margaret Mary Boutté.

On Sunday, October 23, Lauren London paid homage to Nipsey Hussle's grandmother in a touching Instagram post. She included a black-and-white photo of Boutté posing while surrounded by an array of flowers. "Forever Honored. Granny Gran 💙🙏🏽," she wrote in her caption. The late rapper's sister, Samantha Smith, initially announced Boutte's passing by sharing an emotional image of her and Nip celebrated their grandma's 68th birthday. "My angels," Smith wrote in the caption. The Marathon Clothing also posted a visual montage dedicated to Boutté.

Boutté passed away at age 92. She was the primary adult figure in Nipsey's life while he was growing up in Los Angeles. He even rapped about her on several occasions like in DJ Khaled's Grammy award-winning song "Higher."

"My granny 88, she had my uncle and then, a miscarriage back-to-back every year for like ten," Nipsey raps on the song. "Pregnant with my moms, doctor told her it was slim/Was bed rode for nine months, but gave birth in the end."

Boutté witnessed all of her grandson's accolades from his first Grammy nomination in 2018 to his posthumous Grammy wins in 2020. Recently, she spoke on behalf of her family at the ceremony for his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame .

“Nipsey was the love of my life, always very respectful,” Boutté said. “I miss him, but I look at his picture and remember all the wonderful times we had together. I thank my daughter for blessing me with Nipsey and [his siblings] Sami and Samantha. I love you all. He will never be gone in my heart. He lives forever.”

Rest in peace, Margaret Mary Boutté.

Comments / 4

