Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 250 of the invasion

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed his forces repelled a “fierce offensive” by Russian troops in the eastern Donetsk region. “Today they stopped the fierce offensive actions of the enemy,” Zelenskiy said in his Sunday night address. “The Russian attack was repelled.” The fiercest fighting in Donetsk region has been around the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.
Russia, Belarus ambassadors barred from Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The ambassadors of Russia and Belarus have been excluded from this year’s Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm because of the war in Ukraine. The Nobel Foundation, a private foundation which administers the prestigious awards, normally invites ambassadors stationed in Sweden to the annual award ceremony on Dec. 10.
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics.
Alarmed by suicide attack, China and Pakistan work together on probe

KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 31 (Reuters) - It was the kind of attack Pakistani authorities had dreaded. A highly educated female suicide bomber killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi in April along with their local driver, targeting nationals from Pakistan's most important partner and seeking to undermine a relationship on which Islamabad's financial survival largely depends.
WATCH: White House says U.S. wont press Israel on aiding Ukraine

Following a meeting between President Joe Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, the White House stressed that Israel is free to make its own decision about how best to help Ukraine in its war against Russia. Watch the briefing in the player above. When National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby...
