Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 250 of the invasion
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed his forces repelled a “fierce offensive” by Russian troops in the eastern Donetsk region. “Today they stopped the fierce offensive actions of the enemy,” Zelenskiy said in his Sunday night address. “The Russian attack was repelled.” The fiercest fighting in Donetsk region has been around the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.
Russia suspends Ukraine grain export deal over claims of Crimea ship attack
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Saturday that it will immediately suspend its implementation of a U.N.-brokered grain deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine during the war and has brought down soaring global food prices. The Russian Defense Ministry cited an...
Russia seeks good news in eastern Ukraine with artillery strikes of Bakhmut
BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers pummeling a city in eastern Ukraine with artillery are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands during the eight-month war despite Moscow’s goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of...
WATCH: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says, despite Russia’s war, China still top threat to U.S.
WASHINGTON (AP) — China remains the greatest security challenge for the United States despite Russia’s war in Ukraine, and the threat from Beijing will determine how the U.S. military is equipped and shaped for the future, according to a new Pentagon defense strategy. Watch Austin’s remarks in the...
WATCH: Israeli President Isaac Herzog warns Biden of mounting Iran ‘challenge’
WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned President Joe Biden on Wednesday of a mounting Iranian “challenge” as Tehran continues its brutal crackdown over widespread protests led by young Iranians and U.S. efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal flounder. Watch the meeting in the player...
WATCH: Secretary of State Blinken meets with Canadian counterpart over support for Haiti
VANCOUVER, Canada (AP) — The U.S. and Canada will work together to “cut the insecurity knot” that has allowed gangs to create a humanitarian crisis in Haiti, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday. Watch Blinken’s remarks in the player above. But neither Blinken nor...
Financial sanctions for organization that targeted author Salman Rushdie
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is imposing financial penalties on an Iranian-based organization that raised money to target British-American author Salman Rushdie, who was violently attacked in August at a literary event. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned the 15 Khordad Foundation, which issued a multimillion-dollar bounty for...
Russia, Belarus ambassadors barred from Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden
STOCKHOLM (AP) — The ambassadors of Russia and Belarus have been excluded from this year’s Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm because of the war in Ukraine. The Nobel Foundation, a private foundation which administers the prestigious awards, normally invites ambassadors stationed in Sweden to the annual award ceremony on Dec. 10.
Vladimir Putin monitors practice launches by Russia’s nuclear forces
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday monitored drills of the country’s strategic nuclear forces involving multiple practice launches of ballistic and cruise missiles, in a show of force amid the heightened tensions with the West over the conflict in Ukraine. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported...
Two explosions kill ‘scores’ of civilians near ministry offices in Somalia’s capital
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Two car bombs exploded Saturday at a busy junction in Somalia’s capital near key government offices, leaving “scores of civilian casualties” including children, national police said. One hospital worker counted at least 30 bodies. The attack in Mogadishu occurred on a day...
At least 100 killed in Mogadishu car bombings, says Somalia’s president
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday’s two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise in the country’s deadliest attack since a truck bombing at the same spot five years ago killed more than 500.
Lebanon’s president leaves with no replacement amid political, economic crisis
BEIRUT (AP) — President Michel Aoun left Lebanon’s presidential palace Sunday, marking the end of his six-year term without a replacement, leaving the small nation in a political vacuum that is likely to worsen its historic economic meltdown. As Aoun’s term ends, the country is being run by...
Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president
SAO PAULO — (AP) — Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics.
Putin says ‘no need’ for using nuclear weapons in Ukraine
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday denied having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine but described the conflict there as part of alleged efforts by the West to secure its global domination, which he insisted are doomed to fail. Speaking at a conference of...
Alarmed by suicide attack, China and Pakistan work together on probe
KARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 31 (Reuters) - It was the kind of attack Pakistani authorities had dreaded. A highly educated female suicide bomber killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi in April along with their local driver, targeting nationals from Pakistan's most important partner and seeking to undermine a relationship on which Islamabad's financial survival largely depends.
Bolsonaro courts farm vote with former Brazilian minister of agriculture
CAMPO GRANDE, Brazil (AP) — Tereza Cristina pours coffee for visitors to her home surrounded by vast soybean plantations in Brazil’s farm country. The guests sitting in wicker chairs on her porch are friends and farmers keen to hear how they can help President Jair Bolsonaro’s re-election bid.
Pakistani former leader Imran Khan starts march to Islamabad with supporters by his side
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan and thousands of supporters started a long-promised march on Friday to the nation’s capital, Islamabad, to challenge the government of his successor and demand early elections. Khan maintains that his ouster in a parliament no-confidence vote in...
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Iran over Mahsa Amini’s death
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on members of Iran’s intelligence agency, leaders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, prison wardens and others, acting 40 days since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by the morality police. The U.S. government’s sanctions arm designated...
Global hunger concerns rise again as Russia resumes grain blockade of Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia resumed its blockade of Ukrainian ports on Sunday, cutting off urgently needed grain exports to hungry parts of the world in what U.S. President Joe Biden called a “really outrageous” act. Biden warned that global hunger could increase because of Russia’s suspension...
WATCH: White House says U.S. wont press Israel on aiding Ukraine
Following a meeting between President Joe Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, the White House stressed that Israel is free to make its own decision about how best to help Ukraine in its war against Russia. Watch the briefing in the player above. When National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0